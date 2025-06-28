Investor Watch: This Week's Most Notable Startup Deals (June 21–27) Tracking the top deals that shaped the startup funding landscape this week.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
India's startup ecosystem continues to thrive across diverse sectors, from military-grade drone technology and AI-powered ecommerce platforms to sustainable mobility and modern jewellery, a new wave of startups is disrupting traditional sectors. Let's dive into six promising Indian startups that landed impressive funding this week and are making waves in their fields.
Raphe mPhibr
Founded: 2016
Founders: Vikash Mishra, Vivek Mishra, and Nitin Katiyar
Location: Noida
Offerings: Raphe mPhibr specialises in designing and manufacturing advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and military-grade avionics. Its products include the mR10 drone swarm platform, mR20 high-altitude logistics drone, Bharat man-portable surveillance drone, and X8 compact maritime patrol UAV, all tailored for strategic defense and surveillance applications.
Funding Amount: USD 100 Million
Investors: General Catalyst, Think Investments, Amal Parikh, and several family offices
GIVA
Founded: 2019
Founders: Ishendra Agarwal and Nikita Prasad
Location: Bengaluru
Offerings: GIVA started with a focus on 925 sterling silver jewellery and has expanded to include 14K/18K gold and lab-grown diamonds. The brand offers a wide range of sustainable and elegant designs: pendants, rings, bracelets, necklaces, and chains—that appeal to consumers looking for modern and ethical fashion.
Funding Amount: USD 63.86 Million
Investors: Creaegis, Premji Invest, Epiq Capital, Edelweiss Discovery Fund
EKA Mobility
Founded: 2022
Founder: Sudhir Mehta
Location: Pune
Offerings: EKA Mobility focuses on the design and manufacturing of electric commercial vehicles, including buses, trucks, and smaller utility vehicles. With a mission to promote clean and cost-effective mobility, EKA is building solutions for urban and intercity transport that align with India's electrification goals.
Funding Amount: USD 24 Million
Investors: ENAM Holdings
Battery Smart
Founded: 2019
Founders: Pulkit Khurana and Siddharth Sikka
Location: Gurugram
Offerings: Battery Smart offers a network of battery-swapping stations for electric two- and three-wheelers. Its pay-per-use model allows EV users to quickly swap out depleted lithium-ion batteries, making electric mobility more practical, affordable, and scalable in dense urban regions.
Funding Amount: USD 21 Million
Investors: Rising Tide Energy, ResponsAbility Asia Climate Fund, Acacia Inclusion Ltd, Ecosystem Integrity Fund
ShopOS
Founded by: Sai Krishna V K and Ajay P V
Location: Bengaluru
Offerings: After Flipkart acquired their first venture Scapic, the duo launched ShopOS to bring AI-based automation to ecommerce. The platform functions like an AI-powered workforce, helping brands streamline product creation, catalog management, and marketing, ultimately enhancing ecommerce efficiency and scalability.
Funding Amount: USD 20 Million
Investors: 3STATE Ventures
GoKwik
Founded: 2020
Founders: Chirag Taneja, Vivek Bajpai, and Ankush Talwar
Location: Gurugram
Offerings: GoKwik helps Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and ecommerce brands reduce friction across the customer journey. Its product suite: KwikCheckout, KwikEngage, KwikPass, and Return Prime, enhances checkout success, reduces RTO rates, and simplifies returns, contributing to improved conversion and retention metrics.
Funding Amount: USD 13 Million
Investors: RTP Global, Z47, Peak XV Partners, and Think Investments
These startups showcase the incredible versatility and potential of India's entrepreneurial scene. They're not just pushing boundaries; they're tackling real-world challenges and capturing the attention of eager investors.