Tracking the top deals that shaped the startup funding landscape this week.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's startup ecosystem continues to thrive across diverse sectors, from military-grade drone technology and AI-powered ecommerce platforms to sustainable mobility and modern jewellery, a new wave of startups is disrupting traditional sectors. Let's dive into six promising Indian startups that landed impressive funding this week and are making waves in their fields.

Raphe mPhibr

Founded: 2016

Founders: Vikash Mishra, Vivek Mishra, and Nitin Katiyar

Location: Noida

Offerings: Raphe mPhibr specialises in designing and manufacturing advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and military-grade avionics. Its products include the mR10 drone swarm platform, mR20 high-altitude logistics drone, Bharat man-portable surveillance drone, and X8 compact maritime patrol UAV, all tailored for strategic defense and surveillance applications.

Funding Amount: USD 100 Million

Investors: General Catalyst, Think Investments, Amal Parikh, and several family offices

GIVA

Founded: 2019

Founders: Ishendra Agarwal and Nikita Prasad

Location: Bengaluru

Offerings: GIVA started with a focus on 925 sterling silver jewellery and has expanded to include 14K/18K gold and lab-grown diamonds. The brand offers a wide range of sustainable and elegant designs: pendants, rings, bracelets, necklaces, and chains—that appeal to consumers looking for modern and ethical fashion.

Funding Amount: USD 63.86 Million

Investors: Creaegis, Premji Invest, Epiq Capital, Edelweiss Discovery Fund

EKA Mobility

Founded: 2022

Founder: Sudhir Mehta

Location: Pune

Offerings: EKA Mobility focuses on the design and manufacturing of electric commercial vehicles, including buses, trucks, and smaller utility vehicles. With a mission to promote clean and cost-effective mobility, EKA is building solutions for urban and intercity transport that align with India's electrification goals.

Funding Amount: USD 24 Million

Investors: ENAM Holdings

Battery Smart

Founded: 2019

Founders: Pulkit Khurana and Siddharth Sikka

Location: Gurugram

Offerings: Battery Smart offers a network of battery-swapping stations for electric two- and three-wheelers. Its pay-per-use model allows EV users to quickly swap out depleted lithium-ion batteries, making electric mobility more practical, affordable, and scalable in dense urban regions.

Funding Amount: USD 21 Million

Investors: Rising Tide Energy, ResponsAbility Asia Climate Fund, Acacia Inclusion Ltd, Ecosystem Integrity Fund

ShopOS

Founded by: Sai Krishna V K and Ajay P V

Location: Bengaluru

Offerings: After Flipkart acquired their first venture Scapic, the duo launched ShopOS to bring AI-based automation to ecommerce. The platform functions like an AI-powered workforce, helping brands streamline product creation, catalog management, and marketing, ultimately enhancing ecommerce efficiency and scalability.

Funding Amount: USD 20 Million

Investors: 3STATE Ventures

GoKwik

Founded: 2020

Founders: Chirag Taneja, Vivek Bajpai, and Ankush Talwar

Location: Gurugram

Offerings: GoKwik helps Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and ecommerce brands reduce friction across the customer journey. Its product suite: KwikCheckout, KwikEngage, KwikPass, and Return Prime, enhances checkout success, reduces RTO rates, and simplifies returns, contributing to improved conversion and retention metrics.

Funding Amount: USD 13 Million

Investors: RTP Global, Z47, Peak XV Partners, and Think Investments

These startups showcase the incredible versatility and potential of India's entrepreneurial scene. They're not just pushing boundaries; they're tackling real-world challenges and capturing the attention of eager investors.