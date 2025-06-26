The Bengaluru-based company will deploy the funds to scale platform development, expand its product and engineering teams, and onboard new brand partners globally, especially across Europe and the UAE.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AI startup ShopOS has raised USD 20 million in a funding round led by 3STATE Ventures, the investment firm founded by Flipkart Co-founder Binny Bansal.

The Bengaluru-based company will deploy the funds to scale platform development, expand its product and engineering teams, and onboard new brand partners globally, especially across Europe and the UAE.

Founded by Sai Krishna V K and Ajay P V, who previously co-founded Scapic, an AI and augmented reality platform acquired by Flipkart in 2020, ShopOS is building an AI-native operating system for ecommerce brands.

Post-acquisition, the duo led Flipkart Labs, focusing on deep tech innovations. The founding team also includes Karan Sonawala, a former Flipkart executive known for developing immersive, AI-driven user experiences.

ShopOS aims to revolutionise digital commerce by automating the key functions of content creation, marketing, and personalisation. Described as an "AI workforce for commerce," the platform helps brands Make, Market, and Manage their digital storefronts more efficiently.

"The e-commerce landscape has evolved dramatically, yet the operational models for brands haven't kept pace," said Sai Krishna V K and Ajay P V. "With ShopOS, we are addressing core bottlenecks—content creation, personalisation, and cross-market execution—by embedding AI at the heart of brand operations."

Binny Bansal expressed strong conviction in ShopOS's vision: "ShopOS is building the commerce stack of the future with AI at its core. The potential of AI-driven systems to empower brands across borders and deliver hyper-personalized experiences is immense. Sai and Ajay have the track record and expertise to make this real."

Early adopters of ShopOS include brands in India, Europe, and the UAE, with plans to onboard hundreds more in the coming year. With this funding milestone, the company aims to strengthen its AI talent base in India and lead the charge in building the next generation of generative commerce platforms.