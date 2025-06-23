EKA Mobility Raises INR 200 Cr from ENAM Holdings The startup plans to utilise the capital to expand its manufacturing infrastructure, including the setup of three plants.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

EKA Mobility

Pune-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer EKA Mobility has raised INR 200 crore from private equity firm ENAM Holdings in a major funding round that sets the company on course to achieve unicorn status.

The investment, raised via convertible preference shares, will be used to bolster the company's manufacturing capabilities, according to founder and Chairman Sudhir Mehta.

"This fundraise marks a significant milestone in our journey," Mehta said. "Based on our internal targets, we believe this will elevate EKA to unicorn status in the near future."

The startup plans to utilise the capital to expand its manufacturing infrastructure, including the setup of three plants. Two facilities are already operational—one in Pune, currently in phase one of its bus production, and another in Chakan. A third plant is under construction in Madhya Pradesh, expected to go live by year-end.

"The new plant will dramatically increase our monthly production capacity," Mehta noted. "We're targeting up to 5,000 vehicles per month in phases from this facility."

Over the next two years, EKA Mobility aims to roll out an expansive portfolio of commercial EVs, from compact three-seaters to 125-seater buses, and goods carriers ranging from half-tonne to 55-tonne models.

"We aim to offer the largest commercial electric vehicle portfolio in the country," said Mehta. "This includes both passenger and goods transport solutions tailored for India's growing EV ecosystem."

EKA currently holds an order book of 3,000 buses, primarily from state transport departments and private fleet operators. The company plans to deliver between 2,000 and 2,500 buses in the current financial year.

Looking ahead, EKA will ramp up production to 1,000 buses per month by next year.

Amid global supply chain concerns, Mehta acknowledged challenges in sourcing rare earth magnets—essential for EV motors. "It's a concern because China dominates this segment," he said. "We are actively engaging with the government as part of an industry-wide effort to ensure long-term supply security."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Rabitat Raises INR 40 Cr in Series A Round Led by RPSG Capital Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners

The funds will be deployed to deepen Rabitat's partnerships with Indian manufacturers, roll out new product lines, and strengthen brand trust among modern Indian parents.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Finance AI Startup Hyperbots Raises USD 6.5 Mn for Expansion

Hyperbots' Series A round was co-led by Arkam and Athera, with JSW, Kalaari, Sunicon, and Darashaw also participating.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

91Trucks Secures $5M Series A Funding Led by Arkam Ventures

With the rising demand for new and pre-owned commercial vehicles across Tier 2 and 3 cities, 91Trucks is building an India-focused platform for small fleet operators and first-time buyers, providing access to vehicle discovery and buying, financing, and comprehensive post-purchase support.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Amazon Tells Thousands of Employees to Relocate or Resign

Amazon says the move to bring teams together will make them more "effective."

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures Launches INR 169.74 Cr IPO

The public issue will open on June 20, 2025, and close on June 24, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff