D2C Jewellery Brand GIVA Secures INR 530 Cr Led by Creaegis The newly secured capital will be used to expand GIVA's retail and digital presence, upgrade its tech-enabled supply chain, strengthen its lab-grown diamond offerings, and diversify into new product categories.

D2C fine jewellery brand GIVA has raised INR 530 crore in a fresh funding round led by growth-stage investment firm Creaegis. Existing investors Premji Invest, Epiq Capital, and Edelweiss Discovery Fund also participated in the round.

The newly secured capital will be used to expand GIVA's retail and digital presence, upgrade its tech-enabled supply chain, strengthen its lab-grown diamond offerings, and diversify into new product categories. The brand, known for bringing affordable luxury to modern Indian consumers, is setting its sights on tier II cities as part of its aggressive offline expansion plan.

"Welcoming Creaegis as a lead investor in this round marks an important step in our growth journey," said Ishendra Agarwal, Founder, GIVA. "Their deep expertise in building digital-first, consumer-centric businesses makes them an ideal partner as we scale our omni-channel presence and strengthen our capabilities across product, technology, and operations."

Founded in 2019 by Ishendra Agarwal and Nikita Prasad, GIVA began with a focus on 925 sterling silver jewellery. Since then, it has evolved to include 14K/18K gold and lab-grown diamond jewellery, catering to the growing demand for sustainable and elegant jewellery options. The Bengaluru-based brand offers a wide range of minimalist designs, including pendants, rings, bracelets, necklaces, and chains.

Prakash Parthasarathy, Managing Partner and CIO at Creaegis, said, "We are excited to partner with GIVA as they embark on their next phase of growth in the everyday wear fine jewellery segment. The company's strong digital presence, omni-channel capabilities, and product innovation position it well for market leadership."

Today, GIVA operates through over 240 physical stores across India and plans to add 145–150 more this year, focusing on untapped demand in smaller cities.

In a key leadership development, Aditya Labroo, previously Chief Operating Officer, has been elevated to Co-founder, recognising his crucial contributions to the company's rapid ascent.
