greyorange

News and Trends

AI Kitchen Robotics Startup Posha Raises USD 8 Mn Series A Led by Accel

Xeed Ventures, Waterbridge Ventures, and angel investors such as Binny Bansal (co-founder of Flipkart), Asha Jadeja Motwani, and GreyOrange founders Samay Kohli and Akash Gupta also participated in the round.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

GreyOrange Founder's AI Startup Budy.bot Raises USD 4.2 Mn Funding Led by RTP Global

The raised funds will be strategically utilised to enhance the training and development of Budy's core AI capabilities.

Growth Strategies

Fostering a Market-Thesis-Driven Investment Formula: Blume Ventures

Purplle, GreyOrange, Exotel, IDfy, Carbon Clean, TaxiForSure, Turtlemint, Cashify, IntrCity, Zopper, WebEngage, Unacademy, Slice, Spinny, Servify, smallcase, LambdaTest, Ultrahuman, Classplus, and Battery Smart are just a few of the significant companies in which Blume has invested.

Technology

How These Entrepreneurs Built India's Largest Automation Startup

Robotics company GreyOrange launched by Kohli and Akash Gupta in 2012 has pioneered that approach to lead the transformational change logistics, warehousing, and supply chain are going through