GreyOrange Founder's AI Startup Budy.bot Raises USD 4.2 Mn Funding Led by RTP Global The raised funds will be strategically utilised to enhance the training and development of Budy's core AI capabilities.

Samay Kohli, the Founder and CEO of Budy.bot

AI startup Budy.bot has raised USD 4.2 million in a pre-seed funding round led by RTP Global, a notable early-stage investor. This round attracted participation from various investors, including BeeNext, The Neon Fund, BITS SPARK Angels, and a distinguished group of over 15 angel investors.

Among them are prominent figures such as Raju Reddy, Abhinav Asthana (CEO and Co-founder of Postman), John Hayes (Co-founder of Pure Storage), Bruno Kurtic (Co-founder of Sumo Logic), and several former executives from GreyOrange.

The funding will be strategically utilised to enhance the training and development of Budy's core AI capabilities.

"Our mission with Budy is clear—we want to solve the growing complexity of sales and marketing software deployment," stated Samay Kohli, the Founder and CEO of Budy. He emphasised the platform's goal of improving the utilisation of existing software packages instead of adding new ones. "With Budy, we're confident we can help companies get much more out of their sales and marketing budgets in a way that no other platform has," he added.

Founded by Kohli, who previously led robotics company GreyOrange, Budy is an AI-driven agent designed to streamline the deployment and management of sales and marketing software stacks for enterprises. The startup is committed to achieving tangible business outcomes and claims to be purpose-driven in its approach.

Budy's initial focus will be on the North American market, addressing a universal challenge faced by enterprises: optimising their sales and marketing software ecosystems.

Currently, Budy.bot is working with a SaaS company generating USD 12–13 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the marketing sector and another company with USD 35 million in ARR that provides contact center solutions for banks.

Nishit Garg, Partner at RTP Global, stated, "This investment aligns perfectly with RTP Global's focus on backing visionary founders in transformative sectors like AI. We believe founders with bold ideas can redefine industries, and supporting them early is crucial for driving innovation."

Raju Reddy, Founder and former CEO of Sierra Atlantic and Chairman of BITSAA International, and Angel Investor, added, "Having worked with Samay during his journey at GreyOrange, I've seen firsthand his ability to scale innovative technologies. I'm confident in his vision for Budy and the potential of AI to revolutionise enterprise software management. Budy solves a real business pain, and with Samay's proven track record, it's an exciting opportunity to shape a key market segment."
