Gurugram-based
HealthKart Raises USD 153 Mn, Announces First INR 55 Cr ESOP Buyback
Founded in 2011 by IIT and Harvard alumnus Sameer Maheshwari, HealthKart is a consumer nutrition platform, operating digital-first brands like MuscleBlaze, HK Vitals, and Gritzo across key nutrition segments.
Gurugram-based Wealth Management Firm Finvolve Closes Maiden INR 100 Cr Fund, Launches Two New Funds
Finvolve also announced the launch of two new funds, pre-seed Accelerator Fund and Scale Fund, including a GIFT city, with an investment capacity of around INR 500 crore to widen its investment spectrum: Accelerator, Seed, and Scale.
Affordplan: The healthcare-focused financier
Launched in 2016, the Gurugram-based Affordplan aims to use creative finance solutions to make healthcare affordable for millions of people.
Marketing SaaS Platform SingleInterface Raises USD 30 Mn from Asia Partners and PayPal Ventures
The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds for product development and global market expansion.