The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds for product development and global market expansion.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hyperlocal marketing-to-commerce solutions firm SingleInterface announced that it has raised USD 30 million in its first external funding round led by Asia Partners, a Singapore-based growth equity investment firm, along with participation from ﻿PayPal Ventures﻿, the global corporate venture arm of ﻿PayPal﻿.

According to the official release, the company will use the funds to broaden its customer base globally, strengthen its position as the industry leader in Asia, and keep adding to its line of hyperlocal marketing, engagement, and commerce products.

Tarun Sobhani, Co-founder and CEO of SingleInterface, said, "Our suite of products has proven to deliver remarkable revenue growth for our clients, accounting in some cases for 15-20% of their revenues. We are on a mission to empower our customers to drive further growth, enhance the customer experience, and provide rich business insights and context across their different locations, enabling them to grow and win locally."

Founded in 2014 by Tarun Sobhani and Harish Bahl, SingleInterface integrates digital marketing, customer engagement, and e-commerce product suites customised for multi-location enterprise brands.

The startup claims to facilitate seamless omnichannel experiences, improve discovery, encourage consumer involvement, and handle feedback.

Currently, the company serves customers throughout Asia and the Middle East and provides services to over 400 multi-location businesses in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, retail, banking, and telecommunications.

Oliver Rippel, Co-founder of Asia Partners, said, "SingleInterface has shown an exceptional track record of fostering customer engagement and commerce for large enterprises over the last several years and has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the region, successfully integrating offline and online customer journeys to drive growth for physical retail locations."