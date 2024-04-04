You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Marketing SaaS Platform SingleInterface Raises USD 30 Mn from Asia Partners and PayPal Ventures The Gurugram-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds for product development and global market expansion.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tarun Sobhani, Co-founder and CEO of SingleInterface/LinkedIn

Hyperlocal marketing-to-commerce solutions firm SingleInterface announced that it has raised USD 30 million in its first external funding round led by Asia Partners, a Singapore-based growth equity investment firm, along with participation from ﻿PayPal Ventures﻿, the global corporate venture arm of ﻿PayPal﻿.

According to the official release, the company will use the funds to broaden its customer base globally, strengthen its position as the industry leader in Asia, and keep adding to its line of hyperlocal marketing, engagement, and commerce products.

Tarun Sobhani, Co-founder and CEO of SingleInterface, said, "Our suite of products has proven to deliver remarkable revenue growth for our clients, accounting in some cases for 15-20% of their revenues. We are on a mission to empower our customers to drive further growth, enhance the customer experience, and provide rich business insights and context across their different locations, enabling them to grow and win locally."

Founded in 2014 by Tarun Sobhani and Harish Bahl, SingleInterface integrates digital marketing, customer engagement, and e-commerce product suites customised for multi-location enterprise brands.

The startup claims to facilitate seamless omnichannel experiences, improve discovery, encourage consumer involvement, and handle feedback.

Currently, the company serves customers throughout Asia and the Middle East and provides services to over 400 multi-location businesses in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, retail, banking, and telecommunications.

Oliver Rippel, Co-founder of Asia Partners, said, "SingleInterface has shown an exceptional track record of fostering customer engagement and commerce for large enterprises over the last several years and has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the region, successfully integrating offline and online customer journeys to drive growth for physical retail locations."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

Want to Test Your Business Idea Without Spending Much Money? Use the "Mousetrap" Model

Instead of building products and then learning who wants them, you can test demand before really investing your time and energy.

By Paul Cheek
Business News

Mark Cuban's Startup Is Sending Its First Batch of Essential Meds to Hospitals Facing Shortages

The startup has an ambitious mission: to sell medications safely and at the lowest possible price point.

By Sherin Shibu
Innovation

What Big Brands Can Learn From Mom & Pop Shops to Connect With Their Customers

As early adopters and adept users of technology, small retailers have some valuable lessons to offer their larger peers.

By Ben Crudo
Starting a Business

Upcoming Event: This Couple Shares How They Turned Unconventional Thinking Into a Million-Dollar Business

In this exclusive Q&A, the founders of Little Spoon — one of the fastest-growing consumer brands in the U.S. — share their insights for all entrepreneurs.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Emily Rella
Employee Experience & Recruiting

The Opposite of Quiet Quitting Is Ambition. Here Are 3 Things Quiet Quitters Can Learn From Career-Motivated Leaders

Quiet quitters have benefitted from a tight labor market over the past decade. As funding becomes harder to obtain and more companies look to reduce costs, however, "quiet quitters" may want to learn from "core committers" — employees who go above and beyond their basic job requirements at work.

By Mike Chisholm