Haldiram's Forms Strategic Partnership With L Catterton

The partnership will focus on brand building, new product launches, supply chain efficiency, geographic expansion, and talent development, supporting collaboration.

Wow! Momo Raises INR 130-150 Cr to Fuel Aggressive National Expansion

The Kolkata-based quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain plans to use the capital to scale its presence across India by opening 200–250 new outlets by next year and expanding its frozen momos segment.

Haldirams Secures Investment from IHC and Alpha Wave Global to Fuel Global Expansion

This follows Temasek's recent participation and marks a significant step in strengthening the company's financial position as it accelerates global expansion, particularly in the US and the Middle East.

Temasek Acquires 10% Stake in Haldiram's for $1 Billion

The transaction marks one of the largest foreign investments in India's food sector, highlighting the growing appeal of the country's consumer market to global investors.