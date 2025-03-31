This follows Temasek's recent participation and marks a significant step in strengthening the company's financial position as it accelerates global expansion, particularly in the US and the Middle East.

Haldirams, India's leading snack and packaged food brand, has welcomed two new investors—International Holding Company (IHC) and Alpha Wave Global—into its ongoing equity round.

Subject to customary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close soon. The strategic partnership will provide Haldirams with access to the vast expertise and networks of its new investors, helping the company expand its footprint in international markets while further strengthening its presence in India.

With a growing global demand for Indian snacks and cuisine, Haldirams aims to leverage this partnership to make a stronger impact in the US and the Middle East, regions that are crucial to its expansion strategy. The collaboration aligns with Haldirams' vision of becoming a globally recognized brand known for its premium and authentic offerings.

A spokesperson from Haldirams stated, "We are thrilled to welcome IHC and Alpha Wave Global as partners in our journey of global growth. Their investment represents patient capital and long-term support, positioning us to enhance our product offerings, expand operations, and make Haldirams a household name internationally."

Rick Gerson, Co-founder and Chairman of Alpha Wave Global, added, "For over 90 years, the Agarwal family has built Haldirams into one of India's most loved and iconic brands. We are proud to become shareholders and partners in this next stage of their growth, both domestically and internationally."

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, highlighted, "We are excited to join hands with Haldirams, a brand that has set the standard for excellence in the ethnic Indian snacks industry. We look forward to working closely to drive innovation and expand its market presence."

PwC Investment Banking acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the deal, with Khaitan & Co serving as the legal advisor.