Haldirams Secures Investment from IHC and Alpha Wave Global to Fuel Global Expansion This follows Temasek's recent participation and marks a significant step in strengthening the company's financial position as it accelerates global expansion, particularly in the US and the Middle East.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Haldirams, India's leading snack and packaged food brand, has welcomed two new investors—International Holding Company (IHC) and Alpha Wave Global—into its ongoing equity round.

This follows Temasek's recent participation and marks a significant step in strengthening the company's financial position as it accelerates global expansion, particularly in the US and the Middle East.

Subject to customary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close soon. The strategic partnership will provide Haldirams with access to the vast expertise and networks of its new investors, helping the company expand its footprint in international markets while further strengthening its presence in India.

With a growing global demand for Indian snacks and cuisine, Haldirams aims to leverage this partnership to make a stronger impact in the US and the Middle East, regions that are crucial to its expansion strategy. The collaboration aligns with Haldirams' vision of becoming a globally recognized brand known for its premium and authentic offerings.

A spokesperson from Haldirams stated, "We are thrilled to welcome IHC and Alpha Wave Global as partners in our journey of global growth. Their investment represents patient capital and long-term support, positioning us to enhance our product offerings, expand operations, and make Haldirams a household name internationally."

Rick Gerson, Co-founder and Chairman of Alpha Wave Global, added, "For over 90 years, the Agarwal family has built Haldirams into one of India's most loved and iconic brands. We are proud to become shareholders and partners in this next stage of their growth, both domestically and internationally."

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, highlighted, "We are excited to join hands with Haldirams, a brand that has set the standard for excellence in the ethnic Indian snacks industry. We look forward to working closely to drive innovation and expand its market presence."

PwC Investment Banking acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the deal, with Khaitan & Co serving as the legal advisor.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Vodafone Idea Gets New Lifeline as Govt Converts Rs 36,950 Cr Dues into Equity, Ups Stake to 49%

The regulatory filing stated that the Ministry of Communications has directed Vodafone Idea to issue 3,695 crore shares with a face value of INR 10 per share within the next month.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

5 Simple Productivity Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Success isn't just about managing teams — it's about managing yourself first. These five leadership habits will sharpen your focus, improve decision-making and boost productivity to help you stay ahead.

By Wilson Luna
News and Trends

India's Tech Startups Raise USD 2.5B in Q1 2025, Becomes the Third Most-funded Country Globally

In the first quarter of 2025, six companies went public, however, unlike Q1 of 2024, this quarter did not see the emergence of any new unicorns

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India's Economy to Grow at 6.5% in FY26: Report

With a growing population and a shifting economic structure, India must boost spending on education and healthcare.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk