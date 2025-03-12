Temasek Acquires 10% Stake in Haldiram's for $1 Billion The transaction marks one of the largest foreign investments in India's food sector, highlighting the growing appeal of the country's consumer market to global investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Singapore's state investment firm Temasek has agreed to acquire nearly a 10 per cent stake in Haldiram's snacks business for about $1 billion, valuing the Indian company at roughly $10 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday. The agreement follows months of negotiations and underscores Temasek's growing focus on India's consumer market. "Haldiram's is a prized asset," said one of the sources, who requested anonymity because the decision is private. The deal signals Temasek's confidence in India's booming snacks industry, where Haldiram's holds a dominant position with a 13 per cent share of the $6.2 billion market, according to Euromonitor International.

The investment comes shortly after private equity giant Blackstone backed out of talks to acquire a minority stake in Haldiram's due to valuation concerns. Temasek's willingness to pay a premium highlights the strategic value it sees in the Indian snacks market, which has been expanding rapidly thanks to rising consumer demand and evolving tastes.

Haldiram's origins trace back to 1937, when it began as a small shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan. It has since grown into one of India's most recognizable snack brands. The company's deep-rooted brand loyalty and extensive distribution network have made it an attractive target for global investors.

Temasek's move reflects a broader strategy to deepen its presence in India's consumer sector. The firm has previously invested in Manipal Hospitals and Devyani International, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut in India. The Haldiram's deal gives Temasek a foothold in a rapidly growing snacks market that blends traditional flavors with modern retail strategies.

For Haldiram's, the partnership with Temasek could provide capital and strategic guidance to accelerate expansion and strengthen its market position amid increasing competition from both domestic and international players. The deal is expected to help Haldiram's scale its operations and possibly explore new product lines and international markets. The transaction marks one of the largest foreign investments in India's food sector.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

'Boring' Businesses Are Making Millionaires — and You Can Borrow Their Strategies For Success

The silent growth strategy reveals how understated, steady businesses are quietly creating wealth for entrepreneurs in 2025. By focusing on long-term consistency and incremental progress, these "boring" industries are proving to be gold mines for those willing to embrace stability over hype.

By Murali Nethi
News and Trends

goSTOPS Raises INR 35 Cr in Series A to Expand Youth Travel Hostel Network

goSTOPS will use the fresh funding to expand to 10,000 beds across 100 locations, enhance operations, upgrade technology, and improve social experiences, solidifying its position as a leading youth travel brand.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

AmpereHour Energy Secures $5 Million in Series A Funding to Drive Energy Storage Expansion

The fresh funding reinforces AmpereHour Energy's position as a key player in the energy storage market, driving the transition to renewable energy with reliable, scalable, and cost-effective solutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

YouTuber MrBeast Makes More Money From His Side Hustle Than From His YouTube Videos

The 26-year-old creator has racked up hundreds of millions of views and subscribers on YouTube, but it isn't his main moneymaker.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

AI-Powered Admissions Startup Ambitio Secures USD 2 Mn Funding

The fresh capital will be used to enhance its AI-driven technology and expand its distribution channels, the company announced.

By Entrepreneur Staff