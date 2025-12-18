Haldiram's Forms Strategic Partnership With L Catterton The partnership will focus on brand building, new product launches, supply chain efficiency, geographic expansion, and talent development, supporting collaboration.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Haldiram

Haldiram has entered into a strategic partnership with global consumer focused investment firm L Catterton. As part of the agreement, L Catterton has made an investment in the company.

The partnership is expected to support Haldiram's growth plans in India and help expand its presence in international markets.

The collaboration brings together Haldiram's strong brand recognition and established product portfolio with L Catterton's experience in the global consumer sector. The investment firm is known for working closely with consumer businesses to improve operations, strengthen distribution and support long term expansion.

Through this partnership, Haldiram's is expected to gain access to L Catterton's industry knowledge, operating capabilities and global network.

A key part of the association is the involvement of Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman of L Catterton India. Mehta previously served as Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited. His experience is expected to guide Haldiram's as it looks to scale its operations and build a stronger global footprint.

The partnership will focus on several areas including brand development, new product launches, supply chain efficiency and wider geographic reach. Talent development is also expected to be an important area of collaboration as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.

Founded in 1937, Haldiram's has grown from a traditional sweets and snacks business into a large packaged food company with products sold across India and overseas.

L Catterton, founded in 1989, manages around USD 39 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. It has invested in several consumer and packaged food brands worldwide. Current and past investments in the space include Cholula Hot Sauce, Farmley, Ferrara Candy Company, Goodles, Kettle Foods, Kodiak, Little Moons, NotCo, Planted, and Plum Organics.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae