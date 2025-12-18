The partnership will focus on brand building, new product launches, supply chain efficiency, geographic expansion, and talent development, supporting collaboration.

Haldiram has entered into a strategic partnership with global consumer focused investment firm L Catterton. As part of the agreement, L Catterton has made an investment in the company.

The partnership is expected to support Haldiram's growth plans in India and help expand its presence in international markets.

The collaboration brings together Haldiram's strong brand recognition and established product portfolio with L Catterton's experience in the global consumer sector. The investment firm is known for working closely with consumer businesses to improve operations, strengthen distribution and support long term expansion.

Through this partnership, Haldiram's is expected to gain access to L Catterton's industry knowledge, operating capabilities and global network.

A key part of the association is the involvement of Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman of L Catterton India. Mehta previously served as Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited. His experience is expected to guide Haldiram's as it looks to scale its operations and build a stronger global footprint.

The partnership will focus on several areas including brand development, new product launches, supply chain efficiency and wider geographic reach. Talent development is also expected to be an important area of collaboration as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.

Founded in 1937, Haldiram's has grown from a traditional sweets and snacks business into a large packaged food company with products sold across India and overseas.

L Catterton, founded in 1989, manages around USD 39 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit, and real estate. It has invested in several consumer and packaged food brands worldwide. Current and past investments in the space include Cholula Hot Sauce, Farmley, Ferrara Candy Company, Goodles, Kettle Foods, Kodiak, Little Moons, NotCo, Planted, and Plum Organics.