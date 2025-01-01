Huddle Ventures
True Diamond Bags INR 26 Cr from India Quotient, Titan Capital, and Huddle Ventures
The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate the Mumbai-based brand's omnichannel growth, particularly focusing on expanding offline retail presence.
SatLeo Labs Raises USD 3.3 Mn Round Led by Merak Ventures
The capital will be deployed towards the development of SatLeo's proprietary dual-band thermal imaging payload, regulatory clearances, team expansion, and infrastructure enhancement, enabling the company to scale its space-based intelligence offerings.
ZEVO, Oncare, and Ai Health Highway Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Valyx, 0xPPL, and Slikk Raise Early-Stage Funding
