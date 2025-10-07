TrusTerra and Contrails AI Secure Pre-Seed Funding The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

TrusTerra Founders

TrusTerra Raises INR 9 Cr in Pre-Seed Funding Round

Delhi-based startup TrusTerra, an AI-backed marketplace for pre-owned electric vehicles, has secured INR 9 crore in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Finvolve and India Accelerator.

The round also saw participation from GrowthCap Ventures and several strategic investors, including Shishir Maheswari, Samrath Jit Singh, Ayush Lohia, and Kapil Nirmal.

The startup plans to use the funds to scale its proprietary TruEV Score, expand its web and mobile marketplace across major EV adoption hubs and tier-II cities, and strengthen partnerships with original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, and dealers.

TrusTerra also intends to build its leadership team across technology, operations, and business development.

Founded in 2025 by Tanvir Singh, Saurabh Arora, Madhu Reddy, and Chanakya Agarwal, TrusTerra offers AI-driven solutions such as TruEV Score, TerraCash, and TerraBid to enhance transparency, trust, and liquidity in India's growing electric vehicle ecosystem.

The startup claims to have onboarded more than 150 dealers and evaluated over 2,000 used EVs, facilitating transactions exceeding INR 3 crore. Its TruEV Score is currently being piloted with manufacturers, lenders, and fleet operators.

TrusTerra aims to certify 20,000 used EVs across more than 20 cities as it works toward building the resale backbone of India's EV market.

Contrails AI Bags USD 1 Mn in Pre-Seed Round

Bengaluru-based trust and safety-tech startup Contrails AI has raised USD 1 million in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Huddle Ventures and IAN Group.

The startup plans to use the investment to support pilot projects in the United States and Europe across sectors such as online marketplaces, media organisations, financial firms, and digital platforms.

Founded by Digvijay Singh and Amitabh Kumar, Contrails AI focuses on building technology that protects internet companies in the era of generative AI. The startup develops compliance-ready safety infrastructure combining deep technology and multimodal AI to strengthen digital ecosystems.

Contrails AI provides real-time forensic and manipulation detection solutions that help platforms identify and respond to emerging risks. Its system analyses data across video, audio, image, and text formats, offering explainable insights that enhance the efficiency of review teams.

The startup aims to collaborate with technology and service companies to promote widespread adoption of trust and safety frameworks. Through its AI-driven approach, Contrails seeks to create a secure and transparent digital environment for global online platforms.
