SINE at IIT Bombay to Launch INR 100 Cr VC Fund for Deep-Tech Startups
The fund will focus on science, biotech, space, defense, and other national priority sectors to drive innovation.
IIT Bombay Launches Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in AI and Data Science
IIT Bombay's new 18-month online diploma equips professionals with essential AI and data science skills, blending theoretical knowledge with practical applications to foster innovation and global competitiveness.
Nandan Nilekani Donates INR 315 Crore To IIT Bombay
The donation marks Nilekani's 50-year association with the Institute and will fund world-class infrastructure, research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay
Preparing Entrepreneurs For Their Own Eureka! Moment
Eureka!, is Asia's largest Business Model Competition organized by the student-run Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bombay