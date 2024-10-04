IIT Bombay Launches Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in AI and Data Science

IIT Bombay's new 18-month online diploma equips professionals with essential AI and data science skills, blending theoretical knowledge with practical applications to foster innovation and global competitiveness.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IIT Bombay has announced the launch of the Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, a pioneering initiative by the Centre for Machine Intelligence and Data Science (C-MinDS).

This 18-month online program, set to commence in January 2025, aims to empower early and mid-career professionals with the necessary skills to thrive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Designed and delivered by IIT Bombay faculty in collaboration with Great Learning as the edtech partner, the program promises to blend theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, said, "By offering a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, this program will not only educate individuals but also cultivate innovators, empowering professionals across India to contribute meaningfully to local innovations while competing on the global stage."

The curriculum covers key areas in AI, machine learning, and data science. Participants will engage with core courses such as Programming for Machine Learning, Statistical Foundations, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Generative AI, and AI-ML in Practice, alongside elective courses that will enhance industry-ready skills.

This structured approach is designed to provide participants with hands-on experience in popular programming and data analysis tools, including Python, SQL, NumPy, and TensorFlow, ensuring they are well-equipped for the demands of the industry.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning, said, "The academic rigor from IIT Bombay will create a robust learning experience that prepares participants to effectively leverage AI and data science in their future careers."

To enroll, applicants must possess a recognized 4-year undergraduate degree or a 3-year degree with at least one year of work experience. Postgraduates and doctoral students with a foundational understanding of mathematics and statistics are also encouraged to apply.

D Manjunath, Head of C-MInDS, highlighted the program's unique position as the first of its kind launched by IIT Bombay. "We've designed this course to address the specific needs of India's rapidly evolving tech landscape while providing state-of-the-art education in AI and data science," he noted.