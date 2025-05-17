"This investment and collaboration with TIH Foundation enable us to address gaps in India's drone ecosystem with innovative, locally developed solutions," said Danish Ghori, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Airbots Aerospace

Airbots Aerospace, a domestic player in the agri-drone and unmanned aerial systems segment, has received a strategic investment from the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) Foundation at IIT Bombay. The funding is intended to support the development of indigenous drone technologies as part of India's broader push towards self-reliance in advanced aerial systems.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen Airbots' R&D capabilities, with a focus on AI-driven drone platforms, integrated payload systems, and intelligent software solutions. The company aims to deploy these technologies across agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, and defence applications. Leveraging IIT Bombay's research capabilities, Airbots intends to create a robust ecosystem for Indian-made drone solutions, spanning core hardware to autonomous mission systems.

"This investment and collaboration with TIH Foundation enable us to address gaps in India's drone ecosystem with innovative, locally developed solutions," said Danish Ghori, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Airbots Aerospace. "We're dedicated to advancing precision farming, public safety, and more with technologies built in India."

Co-Founder and CEO Vishal Kapadia said the partnership will help scale their drone offerings to meet global standards. "With TIH Foundation's support and IIT Bombay's research excellence, we're ready to scale drone solutions that compete globally and are proudly Indian, designed to meet diverse sectoral needs."

Airbots has received Type Certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), holds four patents, and has secured contracts in the areas of precision agriculture and drone-as-a-service (DaaS) models. The new investment will be used to further develop AI-based agri-drones, sensor-integrated data platforms, and smart mission software, aligning with the goals of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.