IIT Kanpur
IIT Kanpur's SIIC and SBI Foundation Launch 'Startup Innovations for Social Good' Initiative
The program will support 30 startups—24 in the early stage and six in the growth stage—across three crucial sectors: agritech, healthcare, and cleantech.
VU Dynamics Partners with PATH Group to Boost Indigenous Defence Manufacturing
Bringing together VU Dynamics' deep-tech innovation with PATH Group's infrastructure execution expertise, the partnership is poised to deliver scalable, high-performance unmanned aerial systems for both defence and civilian use.
IIT Kanpur Launches Hackathon to Empower Startups in Cybersecurity
Startups will pitch their solutions to a panel of industry experts, with selected teams gaining access to incubation support at IIT Kanpur to help bring their ideas to market
Medical Devices Startup Noccarc Raises USD 2 Mn Led by IAN
The Pune-based startup plans to deploy the money to fuel research and development initiatives, facilitate market penetration, strengthen customer support, and set up a robust sales and distribution network across major cities.