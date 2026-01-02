IIT Kanpur Alumni from Class of 2000 Announce INR 100 Cr Pledge for New Academic Unit As part of the collective pledge, Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO of InMobi and Glance, has committed INR 30 crore individually.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Millennium School of Technology and Society (MSTAS)

The Class of 2000 alumni from the IIT Kanpur has committed INR 100 crore to establish a new academic unit called the Millennium School of Technology and Society (MSTAS) at the institute. The announcement was made during the batch's silver jubilee reunion held in Kanpur.

The proposed school will focus on the intersection of technology, public policy, ethics, and societal impact, and is positioned as a complement to IIT Kanpur's existing strengths in engineering and science. The contribution is among the largest pledges made by a single graduating batch to an Indian academic institution.

Often referred to as the Millennium Batch, the Class of 2000 is known for its strong presence in entrepreneurship and global technology leadership. Alumni from the batch have founded or co-founded companies such as InMobi and Glance, NoBroker, Yulu, Knowlarity, and Card91, and have also been involved in ventures like Cohesity and Martini. Some members were early employees at WhatsApp.

Several alumni from the cohort currently hold or have held senior roles at global organisations including Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Intel, BCG, Morgan Stanley, and GIC. The batch has produced three unicorns such as InMobi, Glance, and NoBroker, the highest number from any IIT Kanpur batch so far.

As part of the collective pledge, Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO of InMobi and Glance, has committed INR 30 crore individually, while IIT Kanpur said the school will promote interdisciplinary education, leadership development, and deeper understanding of the societal implications of technology-driven change as a long-term institution-building effort for future generations of students.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae