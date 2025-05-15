VU Dynamics Partners with PATH Group to Boost Indigenous Defence Manufacturing Bringing together VU Dynamics' deep-tech innovation with PATH Group's infrastructure execution expertise, the partnership is poised to deliver scalable, high-performance unmanned aerial systems for both defence and civilian use.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

In a landmark step towards bolstering India's indigenous defence capabilities, IIT Kanpur-incubated aerospace startup VU Dynamics has entered into a strategic partnership with Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways (India) Limited (PATH Group).

The collaboration aims to co-develop next-generation aerial platforms tailored for defence and strategic applications, aligning with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

VU Dynamics, incubated at the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur, is led by Prof Subrahmanyam Saderla and Dr Sravanthi Saderla. The startup specialises in developing long-endurance, cost-efficient, and operationally simple aerial systems embedded with proprietary technologies developed entirely in India.

Bringing together VU Dynamics' deep-tech innovation with PATH Group's infrastructure execution expertise, the partnership is poised to deliver scalable, high-performance unmanned aerial systems for both defence and civilian use.

Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, stated, "It is a matter of great pride that a startup incubated on campus by a young faculty member Dr. Saderla, has attracted significant investment due to its innovative solutions in UAV space. I am sure that this partnership will achieve great success contributing towards our goal of creating impactful technological solutions."

"Our collaboration with PATH marks a pivotal step in scaling our aerial technologies for real-world impact. PATH's operational depth and commitment to nation-building make them an ideal partner as we work toward strengthening India's indigenous aerospace capabilities," added Co-founder Prof Subrahmanyam Saderla.

Nitin Agarwal, Managing Director of PATH Group, echoed the sentiment: "We've always admired the innovation emerging from institutions like IIT Kanpur. Taking these innovations to production scale is a major achievement. We are proud to support VU Dynamics and contribute to the national goal of technological self-reliance in defence."

Anurag Singh, CEO of SIIC, highlighted, "This collaboration exemplifies the transformative potential of partnerships between startups and industry leaders. It is a powerful demonstration of how deep-tech innovation can be channelled into strategic national assets."

With backing from one of the premier tech incubators and operational leadership from PATH's seasoned infrastructure team, the partnership is set to accelerate the indigenisation of critical defence technologies and build a robust, innovation-driven aerospace future for India.
