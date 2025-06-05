The program will support 30 startups—24 in the early stage and six in the growth stage—across three crucial sectors: agritech, healthcare, and cleantech.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur's Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), in collaboration with the SBI Foundation, has launched the 'Startup Innovations for Social Good' initiative under the SBIF Innovators for Bharat program.

The initiative, supported by SBI DFHI Limited and SBI Ventures, aims to nurture impact-driven startups that address some of India's most pressing societal challenges.

The program will support 30 startups—24 in the early stage and six in the growth stage—across three crucial sectors: agritech, healthcare, and cleantech. Over a span of 18 months, selected startups will receive structured incubation support, expert mentoring, and performance monitoring to ensure sustainable and scalable impact.

Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, "SIIC/FIRST IIT Kanpur has always had a solution-oriented and future-ready approach to strengthen India's startup ecosystem. This program, supported by the SBI Foundation, is a uniquely-curated collaborative initiative that will help enhance the impact of the startups, empowering communities and ultimately contributing to economic growth and societal well-being."

The initiative also promises startups opportunities for networking and follow-on investments through curated workshops and roadshows, promoting indigenous innovation to meet critical unmet needs.

Prof Deepu Philip, Professor-in-charge of Innovation and Incubation, SIIC-FIRST, IIT Kanpur, added, "This collaboration focuses on developing transformative capabilities across AgriTech, Healthcare, and CleanTech to achieve a wider impact. FIRST IIT Kanpur has a proven record with over 400 incubated startups, and this joint initiative adds to our legacy of nurturing innovation."

SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of State Bank of India, is driving the program under its broader Innovators for Bharat initiative.

Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director, SBI Foundation, stated, "This initiative will be a cornerstone in identifying, funding, and nurturing startups that will lead the next wave of Agritech, Healthcare, and Cleantech innovations. Our partnership with SIIC, one of India's top incubators, reflects our commitment to social progress through innovation."

The initiative was officially launched at IIT Kanpur in the presence of several dignitaries including Prof Amey Karkare, Sanjay Prakash, Kapil Kaul, and others who reaffirmed their commitment to fostering innovation for social good.

This partnership sets a significant precedent in leveraging academic and corporate collaboration to fuel India's journey toward sustainable development and inclusive growth.