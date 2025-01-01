InCred
Recur Club Raises USD 50 Mn to Expand AI-Powered Debt Marketplace
The company plans to utilise the fresh funds to scale its team, strengthen its technology infrastructure, and expand operations into tier II and III cities.
AI in BFSI – Readiness, Risk and Rewards
AI is transforming BFSI with enhanced efficiency, risk assessment, and financial inclusion. However, managing bias, security, and regulations is crucial. A balanced approach with automation and human oversight will shape AI's future.
Mankind Pharma, Gauri Khan, and Others Lead Innov8's INR 110 Cr Funding Round
The funding issue was oversubscribed by 2.7 times and facilitated by InCred, with the company being valued at INR 1,000 crore (around USD 120 million).
InCred Alternative Investments Launches Private Equity Fund, Targeting INR 500 Cr AUM
KKR-backed InCred plans to invest the funds in privately-owned companies across the consumer, financial services, technology and enterprise services sectors at Series B and C stages.