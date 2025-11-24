You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OYO parent PRISM backed OYO Assets has secured INR 125 crore in fresh funding from a group of institutional and private investors. According to YS sources, the round was led by InCred.

OYO Assets, also known as Sunday PropTech, focuses on acquiring and developing hotels across India in the premium and mid premium categories.

The new investment is expected to boost the company's plans to expand its presence in both leisure and business destinations. The firm intends to use the capital to step up its search for attractively priced hotel properties and strengthen its asset management capabilities.

Speaking to Press Trust of India, Saurabh Jhalaria, Chief Investment Officer at InCred, said the company's performance so far reflects the strength of its strategy. He noted that the portfolio has shown resilience, steady cash flows and clear unit level profitability. According to him, these factors highlight the growing interest of organised capital in the hospitality sector.

Jhalaria added that Sunday PropTech has distinguished itself through a clear approach and strong execution. He said the latest investment will support the platform as it pursues high quality hotel assets while maintaining financial discipline.

OYO Assets plans to acquire 12 hotels in the current financial year, with seven deals already in advanced stages. These hotels will operate under PRISM owned brands such as Sunday Hotels, Palette Hotels, Townhouse and select United States based brands.

Earlier in September, the company raised INR 50 crore from InCred and an Analah led consortium.