OYO Assets Secures INR 125 Cr to Boost Hotel Expansion Plans The round was led by InCred.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ritesh Agarwal

OYO parent PRISM backed OYO Assets has secured INR 125 crore in fresh funding from a group of institutional and private investors. According to YS sources, the round was led by InCred.

OYO Assets, also known as Sunday PropTech, focuses on acquiring and developing hotels across India in the premium and mid premium categories.

The new investment is expected to boost the company's plans to expand its presence in both leisure and business destinations. The firm intends to use the capital to step up its search for attractively priced hotel properties and strengthen its asset management capabilities.

Speaking to Press Trust of India, Saurabh Jhalaria, Chief Investment Officer at InCred, said the company's performance so far reflects the strength of its strategy. He noted that the portfolio has shown resilience, steady cash flows and clear unit level profitability. According to him, these factors highlight the growing interest of organised capital in the hospitality sector.

Jhalaria added that Sunday PropTech has distinguished itself through a clear approach and strong execution. He said the latest investment will support the platform as it pursues high quality hotel assets while maintaining financial discipline.

OYO Assets plans to acquire 12 hotels in the current financial year, with seven deals already in advanced stages. These hotels will operate under PRISM owned brands such as Sunday Hotels, Palette Hotels, Townhouse and select United States based brands.

Earlier in September, the company raised INR 50 crore from InCred and an Analah led consortium.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae