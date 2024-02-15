InCred Alternative Investments Launches Private Equity Fund, Targeting INR 500 Cr AUM KKR-backed InCred plans to invest the funds in privately-owned companies across the consumer, financial services, technology and enterprise services sectors at Series B and C stages.

InCred Alternative Investments, part of InCred Group, has announced the launch of its maiden Category II alternative investment fund (AIF) in the private equity space, called InCred Growth Partners Fund-I (IGPF-I).

Following the successful launches of its Structured Credit Fund and Liquid Quant Fund strategies over the previous two years, InCred is launching its third alternative strategy.

The objective of IGPF-I is to invest up to INR 500 Cr in privately-owned companies across the consumer, financial services, technology and enterprise services sectors at Series B and C stages.

The fund is being led by IIT Delhi and IIM Lucknow alumni Vivek Singla.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder and Group CEO of InCred, said, "The launch of our private equity strategy helps us complete the bouquet of alternate funds for our HNI, UHNI and institutional investor base. Our best-in-class alternative investment management team will enable us to provide access to unique investment opportunities in the public and the private markets. IGPF-I has been crafted to foster entrepreneurship, generate targeted returns for our investors and bring together the founder and investor communities."

Vivek Singla, Managing Partner and CIO, Private Equity – InCred Alternative Investments added, "I feel it is an opportune time to launch a private equity fund- private market valuations are at realistic levels and there's been a stark shift in the founders' mindset from 'growth at any cost' to 'profit after all the costs'.

"The idea with our maiden private equity fund is to run a concentrated strategy and invest in no more than 7-9 companies where we have high conviction," he stated.
