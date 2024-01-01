Indian Angel Network

Edmingle Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding From IAN

The fund raised will be used to scale the marketing and sales channels, as well as automate the product to help training businesses grow sales, and retain learners globally

News and Trends

Cheelizza Raises INR 4.11 Crore Seed Fund From IAN

The company plans to use the fund to hyperscale the business and expand geographically

News and Trends

Toffee Coffee Roasters Raises INR 1 Crore From IAN

The fund raised will be utilized to strengthen the product portfolio and grow the topline ten times in the coming months

News and Trends

IAN Invests INR 4.5 Crore In Fintech NBFC Indium Finance

The fintech platform plans to utilize the fund for accelerating the acquisition of new customers, building the product platform to provide customized solutions, ad expanding the sales ad technology teams

Finance

Cora Health Raises INR 4.6 Crore In Seed Funding

The startup will use the funds to deepen its tech and engineering capabilities

Finance

What Led IAN To Fund This Bengaluru-Based Kid Startup

This kid's startup is a one-stop-shop for videos, games, photographs, gifts, and toys for both education and learning.

Finance

Beyond 'Angelic' - The Investors' Side Of The Story

Despite backing so many start-ups in the last 10 years or so, in most of which they even got their fingers burnt, these angels along with new ones on the block now have an even bigger task ahead – to make the ecosystem as big as the Silicon Valley in the least time.

News and Trends

Valuations That Are – Valuations That Will Be : A VC To Stock Market Transformation

Anil K. Gupta talks about various concerns over valuations in India.

Finance

Investors Crave For Lower Costs, More Variety From Food-Tech Startups

Do you actually understand the restaurant business?

Finance

Angel Funding: A small ticket to big growth

What India needs now is large volume of small ticket size funding to create more entrepreneurs.