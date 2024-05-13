📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

B2B Cross Border E-com Platform BEYOBO Raises INR 6.7 Cr Led by Indian Angel Network The Delhi-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to bring more international brands to the Indian market and upgrade the tech platform.

[L-R] Shikha Agrawal, Anil Agrawal, & Kunal Jain, Co-founders of BEYOBO

B2B cross border e-commerce platform BEYOBO announced the raising of INR 6.7 crore in its pre-Series A2 round, which was oversubscribed by 300%. The round has been led by Indian Angel Network and saw participation from International Startup Foundation, SAN Angels, along with angels and HNIs.

The raised funds will be used to bring more international brands to the Indian market and upgrade the tech platform.

Anil Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, BEYOBO, said, "We are not just creating a platform; we are building a category that will redefine how cross-border transactions are perceived and executed globally, backed by our own 20-year experience in the domain. Our sights are firmly set on achieving profitability as we gear up for a Series A round, and the future looks incredibly bright."

Founded in 2019 by Anil Agrawal, BEYOBO is an online marketplace that acts as a gateway for Indian SMEs who want to import goods from other global markets. It also facilitates foreign brands and sellers who want to expand their reach in the Indian market, both online and offline.

Cosmetics, electronics, home items, and much more are among the many categories that the Delhi-based platform presently offers for sale. BEYOBO is responsible for completing orders.

Bikky Khosla, Lead, Indian Angel Network, said, "We see BEYOBO as a fast growing force in the cross border commerce category. Our decision to invest in the last three rounds, including the current one, is a testament to our belief in the company's potential and the execution of their vision."
