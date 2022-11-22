Edmingle Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A Funding From IAN

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Edmingle, a SaaS platform for small and medium-sized training and coaching businesses, has raised $1 million in its pre-Series A funding round, led by the Indian Angel Network (IAN). Investors Jaideep Mehta, Rahul Mahipal, and Ms. Vasudevan led the funding round at IAN. Besides IAN, Keiretsu Forum joined the pre-Series A round, along with previous investors, SucSEED Indovation Fund and Mumbai Angels Network. The fund raised will be used to scale the marketing and sales channels, as well as automate the product to help training businesses grow sales, and retain learners globally.

Pexels

"Given the highly personalized nature of professional and vocational training categories, we strongly believe that a huge number of independent organizations and individual experts have the opportunity to create a profitable and niche market for themselves. While these organizations and creators are masters of their content, the biggest barrier to their growth is a scalable and easily maintainable technology platform, and that's exactly what Edmingle solves for them," said Gaurav Doshi, founder and CEO, Edmingle.

Using Edmingle, over 700 small and medium sized training businesses and even some edtech companies across various categories have significantly reduced their technology investment and go-to-market time by at least 10 times. These businesses have gone global and are currently delivering training to 1 million learners across more than 100 countries. Also, It has witnessed a 400 per cent boost in student engagement as the professional and coaching market segment continues to soar online or, at the least, follow a hybrid approach, claimed by the company in a statement.

"In India and even globally, the demand-supply gap in terms of quality teachers and content is immense. Edmingle has a noble mission to help traditional education and training institutions digitalize and embrace the new way of teaching and knowledge distribution. The platform's business model is capital efficient and has sound unit economics, which gives us the confidence to partner with them through their journey," said Jaideep Mehta, IAN lead investor.

Founded in 2016 by Gaurav Doshi, Prashant Agarwal and Harshit Sharaff, Edmingle's mission is to empower training and education businesses to catalyse the spread of quality education and training to all corners of the world.