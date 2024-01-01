Innoven Capital
Udaan Secures INR 300 Cr Debt Funding to Boost Micro-Market Strategy and Market Expansion
With the fresh capital, Udaan plans to intensify its 'Micro-Market strategy,' focusing on expanding its geographical reach and deepening buyer engagement across key regions.
Servify Boosts Funding with INR 84 Cr Investment Led by Bajaj Holdings, Trifecta, and Innoven Capital
Servify specialises in providing brand-authorised after-sales support for a range of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, personal gadgets, and home appliances.
Former Unacademy COO Vivek Sinha's Startup Beyond Odds Technologies Raises USD 11 Mn from Matrix Partners India and Lightspeed
In the upcoming academic year, the Bengaluru-based startup will focus on offering undergraduate courses in allied health sciences.
Rupifi Raises $8 Million Venture Debt From Alteria Capital, Trifecta Capital And Innoven Capital
The fund raised is an extension of $25M Series A round that Rupifi announced in January 2022.