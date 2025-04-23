The fresh capital will fuel Emversity's plans to scale operations to 75+ campuses by the end of the financial year, expanding its reach in bridging the skill gap in critical grey-collar sectors across India.

Beyond Odds Technologies, the parent company of employability-focused platform Emversity, has raised USD 5 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Lightspeed and Z47, with participation from Alteria Capital and Innoven Capital.

Founded in April 2024 by Vivek Sinha, former COO of Unacademy, Emversity has rapidly grown to operate 36 campuses across 18 states. It offers industry-aligned training programs that integrate academic learning with real-world work experience, aimed at preparing students for high-demand roles in healthcare, travel & hospitality, education, and construction.

"We're solving a three-pronged problem—capacity shortage, financial inaccessibility, and outdated curriculum," said Sinha. "Our employer-sponsored stipend model solves accessibility; industry co-designed curriculum ensures relevance; and our Centres of Excellence expand capacity. In a sector full of broken promises, quality and outcomes are our biggest differentiators."

Emversity offers two flagship programs:

SMART – A three-year, work-integrated vocational track combined with a B.Voc. degree, delivered at Emversity Centres of Excellence across 22 locations. EDGE – A four-year, globally aligned B.Sc. (Honors) program delivered in collaboration with 14 top-tier universities.

Both programs feature virtual-reality simulation training, advanced skills labs, smart classrooms, and placement opportunities with leading employers. The recently launched Emversity School of Allied Health Sciences trains students for roles like nurses, caregivers, paramedics, and lab technicians, while the Emversity School of Hospitality has partnered with two global hotel chains to provide skills training in culinary, F&B service, and rooms division.

"Vivek and his team are bridging a systemic gap between education and employment by aligning training infrastructure with real industry demand," said Harsha Kumar, Partner at Lightspeed. "What excites me the most is the non-linear impact Emversity can unlock by connecting global demand with the talent pipeline they are developing."

Emversity has now raised USD 16 million across two rounds in under a year, and is set to redefine job readiness in India's critical sectors.