Emversity Raises USD 5 Mn Pre-Series A Led by Lightspeed and Z47 to Expand Skilled Workforce Training The fresh capital will fuel Emversity's plans to scale operations to 75+ campuses by the end of the financial year, expanding its reach in bridging the skill gap in critical grey-collar sectors across India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vivek Sinha, Founder & CEO, Emversity

Beyond Odds Technologies, the parent company of employability-focused platform Emversity, has raised USD 5 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Lightspeed and Z47, with participation from Alteria Capital and Innoven Capital.

The fresh capital will fuel Emversity's plans to scale operations to 75+ campuses by the end of the financial year, expanding its reach in bridging the skill gap in critical grey-collar sectors across India.

Founded in April 2024 by Vivek Sinha, former COO of Unacademy, Emversity has rapidly grown to operate 36 campuses across 18 states. It offers industry-aligned training programs that integrate academic learning with real-world work experience, aimed at preparing students for high-demand roles in healthcare, travel & hospitality, education, and construction.

"We're solving a three-pronged problem—capacity shortage, financial inaccessibility, and outdated curriculum," said Sinha. "Our employer-sponsored stipend model solves accessibility; industry co-designed curriculum ensures relevance; and our Centres of Excellence expand capacity. In a sector full of broken promises, quality and outcomes are our biggest differentiators."

Emversity offers two flagship programs:

  1. SMART – A three-year, work-integrated vocational track combined with a B.Voc. degree, delivered at Emversity Centres of Excellence across 22 locations.
  2. EDGE – A four-year, globally aligned B.Sc. (Honors) program delivered in collaboration with 14 top-tier universities.

Both programs feature virtual-reality simulation training, advanced skills labs, smart classrooms, and placement opportunities with leading employers. The recently launched Emversity School of Allied Health Sciences trains students for roles like nurses, caregivers, paramedics, and lab technicians, while the Emversity School of Hospitality has partnered with two global hotel chains to provide skills training in culinary, F&B service, and rooms division.

"Vivek and his team are bridging a systemic gap between education and employment by aligning training infrastructure with real industry demand," said Harsha Kumar, Partner at Lightspeed. "What excites me the most is the non-linear impact Emversity can unlock by connecting global demand with the talent pipeline they are developing."

Emversity has now raised USD 16 million across two rounds in under a year, and is set to redefine job readiness in India's critical sectors.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Innovation

Small Businesses Have the Biggest Economic — and Environmental — Footprint. Here's How They Can Actually Create a Greener Future.

These smarter choices can help small and medium-sized businesses reduce e-waste, cut energy costs and align with a growing demand for responsible innovation.

By Eric Yu
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Saying 'Please' and 'Thank You' to ChatGPT Costs OpenAI 'Tens of Millions of Dollars'

It's more environmentally friendly (and cost-efficient) to skip the niceties.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette