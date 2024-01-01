InstaMart

News and Trends

Quick Commerce Companies Celebrated Raksha Bandhan With Record High Sales

Quick commerce companies enjoyed Raksha Bandhan with highest ever sales in one day

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Amazon Goes Shopping For Swiggy's Instamart: Report

Amazon has approached Swiggy to buy its Instamart segment, as per report

Entrepreneurs

Curiosity into Creativity Translator: Aditya Sanghavi

Founded in 2015 by Aditya Sanghavi, the Mumbai-based startup claims to retail in over 5,000 stores across the country through distributors and works with a few supermarket chains.

News and Trends

Swiggy Launches InstaMart; Promises To Deliver Groceries Within 45 Minutes

At present, InstaMart is launched in Gurugram and will compete against Bigbasket, Flipkart Quick, Amazon Fresh, JioMart and Dunzo