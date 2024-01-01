InstaMart
News and Trends
Quick Commerce Companies Celebrated Raksha Bandhan With Record High Sales
Quick commerce companies enjoyed Raksha Bandhan with highest ever sales in one day
News and Trends
Amazon Goes Shopping For Swiggy's Instamart: Report
Amazon has approached Swiggy to buy its Instamart segment, as per report
Entrepreneurs
Curiosity into Creativity Translator: Aditya Sanghavi
Founded in 2015 by Aditya Sanghavi, the Mumbai-based startup claims to retail in over 5,000 stores across the country through distributors and works with a few supermarket chains.
News and Trends
Swiggy Launches InstaMart; Promises To Deliver Groceries Within 45 Minutes
At present, InstaMart is launched in Gurugram and will compete against Bigbasket, Flipkart Quick, Amazon Fresh, JioMart and Dunzo