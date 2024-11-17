Freecultr, founded in 2019, redefines India's innerwear market with a data-driven, consumer-centric D2C model. Expanding globally, it emphasises comfort, sustainability, and customer feedback, aiming for 50% growth by 2025.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the rapidly evolving fashion landscape, the innerwear category in India remained largely overlooked, dominated by traditional players. However, this gap became a beacon of opportunity for Freecultr, a homegrown brand founded in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst, igniting founder insights from over a decade in the healthcare sector about the need for a more consumer-centric, digital-first approach. "I realised that digital commerce would be the next big thing, growing at an unprecedented pace," Harshit Vij, Freecultr's Co-founder and CEO, reflects.

The journey to establish Freecultr as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand was driven by a commitment to comfort and sustainability. With a keen focus on building a loyal community, Freecultr leveraged data analytics to inform product development and marketing strategies. "Data is king; we value it to the core," Vij emphasises.

Engaging customers through social media and direct outreach, Freecultr fostered an environment for genuine feedback. "Anytime we are willing to launch a new product, we talk to our community and see their response. Send them products for trial even before launching them. This helps in growing the brand trust and gain honest feedback from the real users," shares Vij.

Initially, developing a premium and affordable product took over eight months, marked by extensive consumer testing and iterations. "The biggest challenge was managing multiple products and gathering honest consumer feedback," Vij notes. This meticulous approach laid the foundation for Freecultr's exquisite range of innerwear, loungewear, and activewear for men and women, now celebrated for their comfort and style.

The Delhi-based brand utilises a multi-channel e-commerce strategy, including its webstore and platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, while also embracing quick commerce avenues such as Blinkit, InstaMart, and Zepto. The brand's logistics strategy centers on utilising prime aggregators, ensuring efficient shipping and cost-effective distribution. "Being price-sensitive is key to staying ahead in logistics," Vij explains.

Having recently expanded into the UAE and the USA, Freecultr is navigating the complexities of international markets. "Maintaining quality standards while adjusting to local price points has been a significant challenge," Vij says. As they lay the groundwork for physical stores, Freecultr aims to enhance brand visibility and trust across India.

Looking ahead to 2025, Freecultr's goal is over 50% growth fueled by enhanced customer retention and improved NPS. "By focusing on data analytics, optimising ad strategies, and strengthening our backend for order fulfillment, we ensure our brand remains independent, profitable, and deeply connected to our consumers," Vij concludes.

Facts: