IPV
Jobizo, Indian Snack House, and Pazy Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth
The below Indian brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
Tummoc and Catalogus Raise Early-Stage Funding
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, marking significant strides in their growth and innovation journeys.
IPV Logs 160% IRR For Its Investors; Makes 12 Exits In 2022
IPV invested in about 55 startup deals last year and plans to invest in more than 60 startups in 2023, as per the angel investment platform
Online Music Education Startup Spardha Raises INR 8 Crore In Pre-Series A2 Funding
The fund raised will be utilized in expanding sales and operation teams along with product upgradation, brand building and marketing