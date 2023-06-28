IPV invested in about 55 startup deals last year and plans to invest in more than 60 startups in 2023, as per the angel investment platform

Angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), has announced that it made 12 exits from its portfolio companies in 2022, giving an internal return rate (IRR) of 160% to its investors. Some of the key exits include high performing startups like BluSmart, Otipy, Stage and Buyofuel.

"The ongoing funding winter didn't deter us from our investment and exit strategy. Last year, we exceeded our investment target and have put INR 190 crore against INR 155 crore target in Indian startups. Our belief in the robustness and strength of Indian startups continue to be on an upswing. Startup investments are fast emerging as a long term wealth creation asset class. The exits provided by us in 2021 and 2022 is further building confidence in the ecosystem to go long on angel investments," said Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO, IPV.

As per an official release, IPV has announced multiple exits from its more than 170 startup portfolio and has also invested INR 550 crore across over 170 startups. At an overall level, the angel platform has provided 9 full exits, 21 partial exits to investors and 52 startups have gone on for a follow-on round of funding at a higher valuation post the platform's initial investment. While last year it has partially and fully exited 12 startups.

The platform further claimed that it has generated an IRR of 226% on a partial exit of Buyofuel and 186% IRR on partial exit of Kazam. Moreover, IPV invested in about 55 startup deals last year and plans to invest in more than 60 startups in 2023.

"Exits help provide liquidity into the asset class and as more wealth gets built from angel investments, it will further add to the credibility of this asset class, thus appealing to a wider investor base. In the last one year, our investor base has grown from 6000 to 8600+. We expect this to further grow to 10,000 as we continue to follow best in class due diligence to invest in top of the line companies which are building solutions for a better future," said Ankur Mittal, co-founder, IPV.

Launched in 2018 by Vinay Bansal, Ankur Mittal and Mitesh Shah, IPV supports new-age entrepreneurs by providing them with monetary and experiential capital and connecting them with a diverse group of investors.