The below Indian brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Jobizo Raises INR 12 Cr in Pre-Series A from IPV and Alkemi Ventures

Healthcare HRtech firm Jobizo has raised INR 12 crores in its Pre-Series A round from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and Alkemi Ventures.

The funds will be deployed to accelerate product innovation, scale marketing efforts, bolster team strength, and support working capital needs.

Co-founded by Avishek Agarwal and Naveen Trehan, Jobizo is an AI-powered staffing platform connecting healthcare employers with pre-verified professionals for both temporary and permanent roles. Launched to resolve critical gaps in healthcare staffing, the platform has contributed over 10 million patient care hours in India.

"Jobizo is bridging the gap between healthcare and qualified professionals by making hiring faster, more flexible and digital," said Vinay Bansal, Founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

Founded in 2021, Jobizo has facilitated over 18,500 temporary placements, 875+ permanent hires, and 1,000+ international deployments. With a network of 60,000+ healthcare professionals, Jobizo ensures real-time AI-enabled job matching across 41+ countries and Indian cities including Delhi NCR and Bangalore.

"This round gives us the fuel to deepen our technology stack and expand across both domestic and international markets," said Avishek Agarwal, CEO. The platform continues to focus on quality talent, career growth, and solving the global healthcare staffing crisis.

Indian Snack House Raises INR 2.2 Cr from Titan Capital

Indian Snack House, a Chennai-based D2C clean-label snack brand, has raised INR 2.2 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Titan Capital.

The funds will be deployed to expand operations across more cities and online platforms, as well as to grow its product portfolio.

Founded in 2023 by Rajakumaran and Anbarasan, Indian Snack House is on a mission to bring authentic South Indian sweets and snacks—often limited to small-town markets—to homes across India and the world. The brand offers regional delicacies like Tirunelveli Halwa, Srivilliputhur Palkova, Tuticorin Macaroons, and Nagercoil Banana Chips, all made without palm oil, preservatives, or artificial colors.

"Our vision is to make Indian Snack House a trusted name for authentic South Indian snacks globally," said the co-founders. "We are thankful to Titan Capital for backing our journey."

A Titan Capital spokesperson added, "Their commitment to clean ingredients and regional authenticity makes them stand out in the crowded snack market."

With over 1,00,000 snack packets shipped monthly and high ratings across food platforms, Indian Snack House is steadily building a loyal customer base and a reputation for aspirational quality.

Pazy Raises INR 6 Cr from Inuka Capital and Gemba Capital

Bengaluru-based fintech startup Pazy has raised INR 6 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Inuka Capital, with participation from Gemba Capital.

The funds will be deployed to expand product capabilities, deepen ecosystem integrations, and scale the platform to manage INR 10,000 crore in annual business spend.

Founded in 2023 by Pratik Chhajed and Devyanshu Shukla, Pazy offers an integrated business-payments platform that helps Indian finance teams digitise invoice capture, tax reconciliation, approvals, and banking operations in minutes. The platform enables clients to close books 10× faster and reclaim up to 7% more input-tax credit, offering real-time visibility into non-payroll business payments.

"At Pazy, our vision is to develop a 'gravity product' that flawlessly unifies all business transactions," said Pratik Chhajed, Co-founder and CEO. "This funding helps us accelerate towards becoming the single operating system for our clients' financial operations."

Gautam Shewakramani, Co-founder of Inuka Capital, added, "Pazy is uniquely positioned at the intersection of compliance and user experience in B2B payments. Their growth, with over INR 3,000 crore in invoices processed and a 90+ NPS, signals deep product-market fit."

Clients include Plum Insurance, Fibe, Keka, and Sprinto, across BFSI, media, and retail sectors.