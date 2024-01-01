ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 Makes History with World's First Ever Landing on South Polar Region
With Chandrayaan-3, India becomes the first nation to land in the south polar region. It also became the fourth nation to land successfully on the lunar surface, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China.
60 Startups Registered With ISRO Since Unlocking Of Indian Space Sector, Says Jitendra Singh
Union minister said that the proposals received from startups are related to space debris management, nano-satellite, ground systems among others
These Four Indigenious Spacetech Startups Are Taking India To New Heights
In this article we will look at four Indian space tech startups that are working closely with ISRO
Chennai-Based Agnikul Signs Agreement With DoS; Will Get Opportunity To Work With Various ISRO Centers
Under the agreement, Agnikul will be able to work with various ISRO centers to get access to technical information and facilities necessary to go forward with their launch vehicle development
Here's What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Mission
Chandrayaan-2 was a grand mission. Entrepreneurs need to run their startups the same way. Every enterprise begins as a vision, and it takes a team with great passion, dedication, and talent to help realize this vision
The Best Tech Companies to Work For in India For 2018
Indian job seekers see greater scope for career advancement and work exposure in large international firms when it comes to the technology sector, finds a new report
Patanjali Kimbho's Second Comeback & ISRO to Launch TV Channel: 4 Things to Know Today
India's First Make in India Nuts & Bolts Came From this Market Leader
NBC bearings make auto components for Indian Railways, ISRO and DMRC
4 Aerospace Startups That Will Take You 'To Infinity And Beyond'
Who hasn't dreamt of exploring space in your own Millennium Falcon and these aerospace entrepreneurs are striving to make these come true.