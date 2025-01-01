Jaipur-based
Negen Capital and Vyom Wealth Lead INR 36 Cr Funding Round for Waste Management Startup WeVOIS
Founded by Abhishek Gupta and Abhinav Shekhar Vashistha, WeVOIS is pioneering sustainable solutions such as textile waste recycling facilities and bio-CNG plants to convert wet waste into clean energy.
Wooden Street Raises INR 354 Cr in Series C Round Led by Premji Invest
The Jaipur-based brand aims to use new funding to expand experience stores in tier-I and tier-II cities, enhance omni-channel presence, boost manufacturing, diversify products, and strengthen its supply chain.
Holani Group Receives INR 184 Cr for SME Focused Fund
The fund also has a greenshoe option to retain an additional INR 100 crore, according to the official announcement.
Holani Group Launches INR 400 Cr SME Focused Fund
The fund would look for companies that have inherent value across a range of industries, such as manufacturing, digital technology, hardware, real estate, hospitality, mobility, financial technology, consumer technology that supports business, and other developing technologies. The approach of the fund will be agnostic toward sectors.