The Jaipur-based brand plans to utilise the funds to expand to over 150 stores by FY2026, particularly targeting Tier-II and Tier-III cities, while also investing in digital capabilities, supply chain optimisation, and hiring.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

QSR coffee chain Nothing Before Coffee (NBC) has secured USD 2.3 million in a Pre-Series A round, led by Prath Ventures, with participation from SYL Investments.

The Jaipur-based brand plans to utilise the funds to expand to over 150 stores by FY2026, particularly targeting Tier-II and Tier-III cities, while also investing in digital capabilities, supply chain optimisation, and hiring.

The funding will help NBC build on its unique position in India's café culture by establishing itself in markets largely overlooked by premium players. As part of its growth strategy, NBC will enhance its digital platforms to boost customer loyalty, experiment with innovative store formats—from compact kiosks to premium cafés—and invest in backend operations for consistent quality across its growing footprint.

"This funding milestone is a strong validation of our vision and operating model," said Ankesh Jain, Co-founder, NBC. "We've built a brand that combines affordability, quality, and cultural resonance. With strong unit economics and consistent consumer love, we're now well-positioned to scale rapidly."

Founded in 2017 in Jaipur by Ankesh Jain, Anand Jain, Akshay Kedia, and Shubham Bhandari, NBC started as a cozy café and has since expanded to 85+ outlets across India. The brand's appeal lies in its India-centric approach—serving accessible, high-quality beverages in aspirational spaces. Its signature offering, the 'Shrappe', a desi twist on the classic frappe, is especially popular among youth.

Piyush Goenka, Founder of Prath Ventures, said, "We've long believed in the demand for café experiences beyond metros. NBC stood out for the vibrancy of their cafés, affordability, and quality. But what really excited us was the passion of the founding team."

With this capital infusion, NBC is set to solidify its position as India's most beloved homegrown café brand, scaling operations while staying rooted in affordability and local flavor—one cup at a time.