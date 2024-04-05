The fund would look for companies that have inherent value across a range of industries, such as manufacturing, digital technology, hardware, real estate, hospitality, mobility, financial technology, consumer technology that supports business, and other developing technologies. The approach of the fund will be agnostic toward sectors.

Holani Venture Capital Fund, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered Category I AIF (Alternate Investment Fund), has announced the launch of an INR 400 crore SME-focused fund with a green shoe option of another INR 100 crore.

Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited, said, "I am thrilled to introduce the Holani Ventures Capital Fund, which signifies our commitment to empowering SMEs and fueling their growth. This milestone further enhances our ability to serve our clients and partners by providing them with access to a diverse range of investment opportunities tailored to their specific needs. This achievement marks an exciting step forward in our ongoing mission to provide unparalleled financial services and support to our valued clients."

The investment strategy of the fund is based on careful study and responsible risk management, which guarantees that every rupee invested will produce maximum profits while minimising downside risks. Through a combination of thorough due diligence, sectoral expertise, and a keen eye for emerging trends, the Holani Venture Capital Fund would identify and capitalise on investment opportunities that promise long-term value creation for each of its clients.

Jaipur-based Holani Consultants Private Limited is a merchant banker and stockbroker registered with SEBI. It provides financial market-related services such as stock broking, bank financing, financial management and advisory, business valuation consulting, initial public offering (IPO) management, and other advisory and consulting services pertaining to the securities market.

It claims that it has previously managed a number of SME IPOs on the BSE SME/NSE Emerge platform and helped with the valuation of over 100 private placement deals. Rights issues and Main Board IPOs have also been managed by Holani Consultants.

