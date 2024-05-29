Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Holani Group Receives INR 184 Cr for SME Focused Fund The fund also has a greenshoe option to retain an additional INR 100 crore, according to the official announcement.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited

Jaipur-based merchant banker and stockbroker Holani Consultants announced that it has received INR 184 crore for its SME-focused INR 400 crore fund launched in April this year.

As per the official release, the fund also has a greenshoe option to retain an additional INR 100 crore.

Ashok Holani, Director of Holani Consultants Private Limited, said, "We are thankful to all the investors for the faith shown by them and parking INR 184 crore in just one month of the launch of our fund. We stand by our commitment to empower SMEs and fuel their growth."

"With our sector-agnostic strategy, meticulous research, and prudent risk management, we aim to create long-term value for our clients while fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth in India through our fund," he added.

The Venture Capital Fund (VCF)—Holani Venture Capital Fund Category I AIF (Alternate Investment Fund)—is an Indian growth capital private equity fund that is managed and sponsored by Holani Capital Advisors LLP.

The fund provides opportunities to individuals, including high-net-worth individuals, corporations, institutional investors, financial institutions, family offices, insurance companies, foreign investors, other alternative investment funds, and other permissible investors, to invest through this fund.

Holani Consultants provides financial market-related services such as stock broking, bank financing, financial management and advisory, business valuation consulting, initial public offering (IPO) management, and other advisory and consulting services pertaining to the securities market.
