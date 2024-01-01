jio

News and Trends

MG Motor India And Jio Platforms Partnership To Redefine In-Car Experiences

As part of this arrangement, MG Motor India will offer seamless integration of Hinglish Voice Recognition-enabled experiences powered by Jio's Digital Assets in its newly launched Comet EV— The Smart Electric Vehicle

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Reliance Jio Receives NCLT Nod For Reliance Infratel Acquisition

As per reports, the NCLT asked Jio to deposit INR 3720 crore in the State Bank of India (SBI) escrow account to complete the acquisition of RCOM's tower and fibre assets

News and Trends

Google's $4.5 bn Investment in Jio Makes up 45% of Google For India Digitisation Fund

At RIL's virtual 43rd AGM, Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will invest INR 33,737 crore (USD 4.5 billion) in Jio Platforms for a 7.7 per cent stake in the company

News and Trends

RIL Declared Net Debt Free, Much before Original Schedule

Reliance Industries has raised INR 1.75 lakh crore against its debt of INR 1.61 lakh crore to become net debt-free, much ahead of the March 2021 deadline set by the company

News and Trends

Jio Platforms Nears INR 1 Trillion Investment With Silver Lakes Pumping Additional INR 4,546.80 cr

With this seventh deal in less than six weeks, Jio Platforms has raised INR 92,202.15 cr from 6 global technology investors

News and Trends

E-commerce News That Shaped 2019 and Trends to Follow in 2020

The increase in the number of secured Internet servers, reliable postal service infrastructure, rising Internet penetration and bank accounts are some of the reasons for the growth of the e-commerce sector in India

News and Trends

After Disrupting the Telecom Market, Jio is Ready with its Broadband Offering

3 years after the launch of its mobile services, Reliance Jio is back with its wired broadband service

Technology

Here is Why Reliance Jio is All Gung-Ho about Open Source Technologies

There is a slow shift in country to adopt open source

News and Trends

Unpaid Dues Haunt Vodafone & Big Day for Indian SaaS Market: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.

Marketing

Making Videos Your New Promotional Weapon: Tips from the Industry Expert

With most of the marketers using video marketing, let's check out the best tips from the industry people

News and Trends

Decoding Netflix CEO Reed Hasting's New Found Love for India

In an interview with a leading daily, the serial entrepreneur shared that there should be a telecom operator like Reliance Jio in every country

Starting a Business

An In-Depth Guide on How to Work Less and Earn More

The integration of business activities goes a long way in earning positive cash flows in the long run

Growth Strategies

How Reliance Jio Is Penetrating Into the Indian Gaming Industry

At present, more than 40% of active users on gaming apps use Jio