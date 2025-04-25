With an ambitious goal to become the 'Disney from the East', Mythik seeks to harness technology to reimagine ancient narratives for a new generation.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Serial entrepreneur and entertainment leader Jason Kothari has launched Mythik, a new tech-first global entertainment company rooted in India. The company aims to bring Eastern mythology, history, and folktales to a global audience—marking the first time these culturally rich stories are positioned at the forefront of modern entertainment.

With an ambitious goal to become the 'Disney from the East', Mythik seeks to harness technology to reimagine ancient narratives for a new generation. "Global entertainment has been dominated by Hollywood and Western stories. It's time to share Eastern stories—our history, culture, values, and greatest legends—with the world," said Kothari, Founder of Mythik. "We're leveraging cutting-edge technology across all aspects of the business to create a new kind of entertainment company."

Mythik's content will draw from a vast reservoir of storytelling, with an estimated built-in audience of 3.5 billion people across Asia and beyond. The company's founding team includes veterans from Disney, Netflix, Amazon Studios, Tencent, Jio, and others—bringing together deep expertise across global entertainment and media.

Kothari's entrepreneurial journey began early. While at Wharton, he acquired his favorite comic book company Valiant Entertainment out of bankruptcy, becoming CEO at 24. He led its turnaround, culminating in a USD 100 million sale to DMG Entertainment. He later served as Executive Producer for Sony Pictures' Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel.

In India's tech space, Kothari has held several high-impact roles, including CEO of Housing.com, Chief Strategy and Investment Officer at Snapdeal, and CEO of FreeCharge, where he led its strategic sale to Axis Bank. He has also served on the boards of Emaar India, Balaji Telefilms, Al Tibbi, and was part of the Executive Committee at Noon.

A national bestselling author of Irrationally Passionate, Kothari's roots in entertainment trace back to his teenage years, when he worked as a production assistant on Jackie Chan: My Stunts.

With Mythik, Kothari returns to his first love—storytelling—with a bold vision: to inspire happiness, peace, and hope through the legends of the East, reimagined for the world.