News and Trends
Emergent and Chakr Innovation Lead Weekly Funding Charts With USD 23 Mn Each
This week's top funding deals (Sept 20–26) showcase innovation across AI, cleantech, agri-tech, edtech, and EV sectors.
News and Trends
KisanKonnect Secures INR 72 Cr in Pre-Series B Led by Bajaj Finserv
The round also saw participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Foods, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family Office.
News and Trends
Weekly Recap: This Week's Best Startup Funding Successes (Jan 18–24)
Here is a roundup of the most notable funding deals of the week, highlighting six startups making waves across various sectors.
News and Trends
KisanKonnect Raises USD 4.5 Mn in Series A Round Led by Mistry Ventures
The round also saw participation from Times Group's Brand Capital, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai, and prominent family offices.