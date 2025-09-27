Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The week saw diverse investor interest across sectors such as AI-powered no-code development, cleantech, farm-to-home fresh produce, edtech, electric mobility, and agri D2C platforms. Startups from Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gurugram, and Ahmednagar attracted strong backing from marquee investors, reflecting confidence in technology-driven solutions with large-scale impact.

Emergent (AI/No-Code Development)

Emergent provides a subscription-based platform that enables users to instantly build and scale apps without needing technical expertise or large teams. Powered by autonomous AI agents, it can code, test, and launch applications while managing interfaces, payments, servers, and scalability in real time, redefining how businesses innovate.

Inception: 2025

2025 Headquartered: Bengaluru

Bengaluru Founders: Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha

Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha Funding Amount: USD 23 Million

USD 23 Million Investors: Lightspeed, Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures, and angels including Jeff Dean, Devendra Chaplot, Balaji Srinivasan

Chakr Innovation (Cleantech/Material Science)

Chakr Innovation develops cleantech and material science technologies that reduce emissions and promote sustainability. Its products include Chakr Shield, an emission control device; Chakr Dual Fuel Kit, enabling diesel generators to run partly on natural gas; and Chakr DeNOx, cutting nitrogen oxide emissions. It also works on aluminium-air battery technology using indigenous resources.

Inception: 2016

2016 Headquartered: New Delhi

New Delhi Founders: Kushagra Shrivastava, Arpit Dhupar, Bharti Singhla

Kushagra Shrivastava, Arpit Dhupar, Bharti Singhla Funding Amount: USD 23 Million

USD 23 Million Investors: Iron Pillar, SBI Cap Ventures, ONGC, IAN, Inflexor

Handpickd (Agri-Tech/Fresh Produce Delivery)

Handpickd offers a fresh, eco-friendly approach to buying fruits and vegetables by connecting customers directly with farmers. It operates without warehouses or dark stores, relying on just-in-time procurement after orders are placed. With operations in Gurugram, Noida, and Bengaluru, it ensures farm-to-home delivery within six to seven hours.

Inception: 2024

2024 Headquartered: Gurugram

Gurugram Founders: Anant Goel, Nitin Gupta, Sahil Madan

Anant Goel, Nitin Gupta, Sahil Madan Funding Amount: USD 15 Million

USD 15 Million Investors: Bertelsmann India Investments, Titan Capital Winners Fund

Vedantu (Edtech/Hybrid Learning)

Vedantu offers online and offline learning solutions, including live tutoring for Classes 1–12, JEE/NEET exam prep, and courses in coding and public speaking. Its proprietary W.A.V.E. platform powers interactive sessions with AI-driven personalisation, while hybrid learning centers and home tutoring extend its reach beyond digital boundaries.

Inception: 2014

2014 Headquartered: Bengaluru

Bengaluru Founders: Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain, Saurabh Saxena, Anand Prakash

Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain, Saurabh Saxena, Anand Prakash Funding Amount: USD 11 Million

USD 11 Million Investors: ABC World Asia, Accel, Omidyar Network

Simple Energy (EV/Smart Mobility)

Simple Energy is an electric two-wheeler manufacturer pioneering heavy rare-earth-free motors with industry-leading eight-year warranties. Its models, Simple ONE Gen 1.5 and Simple OneS, offer ranges of 248 km and 181 km per charge, respectively. With 53 outlets across India, the company is scaling clean mobility adoption.

Inception: 2019

2019 Headquartered: Bengaluru

Bengaluru Founders: Suhas Rajkumar, Shreshth Mishra, with Ankit Gupta joining later

Suhas Rajkumar, Shreshth Mishra, with Ankit Gupta joining later Funding Amount: USD 10 Million

USD 10 Million Investors: Dr. Arokiaswamy Velumani's Family Office, Balamurugan Arumugam, Haran Family Office

KisanKonnect (Agri D2C/Consumer Staples)

KisanKonnect connects over 5,000 farmers directly with consumers through mobile apps and farm stores, eliminating middlemen. Its offerings span fresh produce, dairy, flour, oils, handmade snacks, and ready-to-eat items. With a presence in Mumbai and Pune, it promotes transparency, farmer empowerment, and quality food access.