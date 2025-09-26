KisanKonnect Secures INR 72 Cr in Pre-Series B Led by Bajaj Finserv The round also saw participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Foods, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family Office.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

KisanKonnect Co-founder Vivek Nirmal

Farm-to-fork startup KisanKonnect has raised INR 72 crore (about USD 8 million) in a pre-Series B round led by Bajaj Finserv Group. The round also saw participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Foods, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family Office.

The new investment comes just months after the company secured USD 4.5 million in its Series A round in May, led by Mistry Ventures.

The fresh funds will be channelled into strengthening its supply chain intelligence and expanding its omni-channel direct-to-consumer model.

Founded in 2020 by Vivek and Nidhi Nirmal, KisanKonnect sources produce directly from farmers and serves over one lakh customers in Mumbai and Pune through its digital app and a growing network of farm stores. The company works closely with farmer communities to encourage sustainable cultivation while using proprietary technology to deliver fresh vegetables and fruits.

Co-founder Vivek Nirmal said, "We have built proprietary tech tools and strong farmer partnerships that transform perishables logistics into a predictable, scalable, and consumer-friendly model. This fundraise will help us expand our technology stack, deepen our farmer network, and scale both our digital and offline presence."

KisanKonnect has created advanced supply chain tools including IoT and RFID-enabled traceability systems, AI-driven demand forecasting, a farmer advisory app, and real-time monitoring dashboards. These capabilities help the company manage more than 650 stock keeping units of temperature-sensitive produce while reducing wastage.

Its digital app promises 60-minute delivery in Mumbai and Pune, while farm stores serve customers who prefer offline shopping.

The farm-to-consumer fresh produce sector has seen growing interest, with Handpickd announcing a USD 15 million Series A round on Wednesday. At the same time, shutdowns of Fraazo, Otipy, and Deep Rooted underline the challenges of scaling in this competitive space.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Creators Have Already Made $400 Million on This Platform — and GaryVee Says This Is Just the Beginning

Creators have earned nearly $400 million on StanStore, an all-in-one platform for the "middle-class creator," and with GaryVee's support and a new $300 challenge, the startup aims to help millions turn their passions into profits.

By Leo Zevin
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

Vedantu Secures USD 11 Mn in Fresh Funding, Eyes IPO in 2027

According to people familiar with the matter, Vedantu is exploring the possibility of raising an additional USD 20 to 25 million over the next five to six months.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Recove, Blinkit-AI, and Bharat Intelligence Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

The Surprising Reason Google's Former CEO Is 'Not in Favor' of Working From Home

Eric Schmidt said people have to make tradeoffs to succeed in tech.

By Sherin Shibu