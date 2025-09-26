The round also saw participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Foods, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family Office.

Farm-to-fork startup KisanKonnect has raised INR 72 crore (about USD 8 million) in a pre-Series B round led by Bajaj Finserv Group. The round also saw participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Foods, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family Office.

The new investment comes just months after the company secured USD 4.5 million in its Series A round in May, led by Mistry Ventures.

The fresh funds will be channelled into strengthening its supply chain intelligence and expanding its omni-channel direct-to-consumer model.

Founded in 2020 by Vivek and Nidhi Nirmal, KisanKonnect sources produce directly from farmers and serves over one lakh customers in Mumbai and Pune through its digital app and a growing network of farm stores. The company works closely with farmer communities to encourage sustainable cultivation while using proprietary technology to deliver fresh vegetables and fruits.

Co-founder Vivek Nirmal said, "We have built proprietary tech tools and strong farmer partnerships that transform perishables logistics into a predictable, scalable, and consumer-friendly model. This fundraise will help us expand our technology stack, deepen our farmer network, and scale both our digital and offline presence."

KisanKonnect has created advanced supply chain tools including IoT and RFID-enabled traceability systems, AI-driven demand forecasting, a farmer advisory app, and real-time monitoring dashboards. These capabilities help the company manage more than 650 stock keeping units of temperature-sensitive produce while reducing wastage.

Its digital app promises 60-minute delivery in Mumbai and Pune, while farm stores serve customers who prefer offline shopping.

The farm-to-consumer fresh produce sector has seen growing interest, with Handpickd announcing a USD 15 million Series A round on Wednesday. At the same time, shutdowns of Fraazo, Otipy, and Deep Rooted underline the challenges of scaling in this competitive space.