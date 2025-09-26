Vedantu Secures USD 11 Mn in Fresh Funding, Eyes IPO in 2027 According to people familiar with the matter, Vedantu is exploring the possibility of raising an additional USD 20 to 25 million over the next five to six months.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vedantu Co-founder and CEO Vamsi Krishna

Edtech firm Vedantu has raised USD 11 million in primary capital from its existing investors through convertible notes. The round was led by ABC World Asia, with participation from Accel and Omidyar Network, as part of a larger funding process still underway.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Vamsi Krishna said the company is also in talks to bring in external investors. "The plan is to carry out most of this through a secondary transaction, which would allow us to provide exits to the Chinese investors and a few others. The process is currently underway," he told YourStory.

According to people familiar with the matter, Vedantu is exploring the possibility of raising an additional USD 20 to 25 million over the next five to six months. This would include USD 5 to 10 million in primary capital and USD 12 to 15 million in secondary capital. Commitments worth about USD 7 to 8 million from existing investors are already in place, one person said.

The latest primary infusion will support Vedantu's expansion into new categories, both organically and through acquisitions, alongside investments in technology and artificial intelligence to enhance personalised learning.

Reflecting on its previous acquisition, Krishna noted, "Our interest is driven by our positive experience with the acquisition of Deeksha, which contributed not only to our top line but also to a profitable bottom line. Based on this experience, we are open to exploring similar opportunities, both offline and online, within the K–12 education space."

Vedantu bought test-prep company Deeksha in late 2022 for USD 40 million in a cash-and-stock deal. In the January to March quarter of 2025, it reported cash-flow positivity of INR 6 crore. Collections of INR 110 crore in the April to June quarter further strengthened that position, with indications that the firm will remain cash-flow positive for the ongoing financial year.

Krishna highlighted that the company is on track for long-term growth. "Over the last 18 months, we have demonstrated disciplined growth and a clear path to profitability. The upcoming external round and secondary process will further strengthen our balance sheet, align our shareholder base, and set us up for a potential public market listing in CY 2027," he said.

Vedantu aims to reach a top-line run rate of INR 700 to 800 crore with profits of INR 80 to 100 crore. Its current run rate stands at INR 400 to 430 crore.

As sector peers such as PhysicsWallah move closer to a INR 3,820 crore listing, Vedantu's progress will be watched closely by investors tracking the future of India's edtech industry.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Creators Have Already Made $400 Million on This Platform — and GaryVee Says This Is Just the Beginning

Creators have earned nearly $400 million on StanStore, an all-in-one platform for the "middle-class creator," and with GaryVee's support and a new $300 challenge, the startup aims to help millions turn their passions into profits.

By Leo Zevin
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

Recove, Blinkit-AI, and Bharat Intelligence Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

The Surprising Reason Google's Former CEO Is 'Not in Favor' of Working From Home

Eric Schmidt said people have to make tradeoffs to succeed in tech.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Nvidia Knocked From the Top? An Analyst Says Another Tech Titan Is the Most Valuable Company in the World.

Alphabet is the fourth most valuable company in the world by market capitalization, but an analyst says it's actually first based on AI strength.

By Sherin Shibu