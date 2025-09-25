The round also saw participation from Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures, and angel investors such as Jeff Dean, Devendra Chaplot, and Balaji Srinivasan.

Bengaluru-based startup Emergent has secured USD 23 million in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed, with participation from Together Fund, Y Combinator, Prosus Ventures and several angel investors including Jeff Dean, Devendra Chaplot and Balaji Srinivasan.

The latest round takes the company's total funding to USD 30 million, following a USD 7 million seed round backed by Y Combinator and Together Fund.

Founded in 2025 by Mukund Jha and his brother, Emergent provides a subscription-based platform that allows users to instantly build and scale apps without technical expertise or large development teams.

Its system is powered by autonomous AI agents capable of coding, testing and launching applications in real time, while also managing user interfaces, payments, servers and scalability.

The company has seen rapid growth since its launch, reporting USD 15 million in annual recurring revenue within 90 days and attracting over one million users who have built more than 1.5 million apps worldwide.

Use cases range from a jewellery retailer in Michigan creating pricing software for 50 stores to small businesses digitizing inventory management and founders launching consumer apps such as electric vehicle marketplaces.

With the new capital, Emergent plans to expand its team, invest further in research and development, and scale operations globally. The company will establish a hub in Palo Alto to strengthen its North American presence.

The funding also comes as global interest in natural language driven app creation grows, highlighted by Rocket's recent USD 15 million seed round led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel.