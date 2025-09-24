Chakr Innovation Raises USD 23 Mn in Series C Round Led by Iron Pillar The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its manufacturing capacity, drive international growth, and strengthen backward integration.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kushagra Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO of Chakr Innovation

New Delhi-based cleantech startup Chakr Innovation has secured USD 23 million (approx. INR 193.5 crore) in its Series C funding round, led by venture capital firm Iron Pillar. The round also saw participation from existing backers including SBI Cap Ventures, ONGC, IAN, and Inflexor.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its manufacturing capacity, drive international growth, and strengthen backward integration.

A significant part of the investment will also be directed toward research and development, particularly in indigenous energy storage technologies that reduce India's dependence on lithium-ion batteries.

Founded in 2016 by IIT Delhi alumni, Chakr Innovation is best known for Chakr Shield, India's first certified retrofit emission control device for diesel generators, which reduces particulate emissions by more than 80 percent. With over 5,000 installations across 2,000 customers, the company claims to have helped cut more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent emissions.

In addition to emission control technologies, Chakr Innovation is working on Aluminium-Air battery solutions developed entirely with indigenous raw materials. Its portfolio also includes DeNOx systems, DG remote monitoring IoT solutions, and Metal-Air batteries.

"This funding is a major step toward realizing our vision of building world-class material science technologies from India," said Kushagra Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO of Chakr Innovation. "With these resources, we will expand globally, strengthen R&D, and establish India's first dedicated materials science center."

The startup employs more than 450 professionals, including 200 engineers and scientists. It operates manufacturing facilities in Gurugram and Pune and has filed 42 patent applications to date.

Chakr Innovation last raised an undisclosed Series B round in November 2021, led by SBICap Ventures' Neev Fund II.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Creators Have Already Made $400 Million on This Platform — and GaryVee Says This Is Just the Beginning

Creators have earned nearly $400 million on StanStore, an all-in-one platform for the "middle-class creator," and with GaryVee's support and a new $300 challenge, the startup aims to help millions turn their passions into profits.

By Leo Zevin
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

Beroe Secures INR 300 Cr to Strengthen Procurement Intelligence Capabilities

The round saw participation from Relativity Resilience Fund, which is part of Trust Group's Private Equity platform, along with investors Mukul Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi and Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Why Do Some People Succeed Instantly While Others Take Years? These 3 Things Explain It

We all love to hear the stories of people who started a business and became an overnight success, but the reality is very different for most.

By Cynthia Kay
Growing a Business

How to Make Your First Million: 'I Call These 'Gateway-Drug Businesses'

Codie Sanchez teaches people to become millionaires by buying up their local mom-and-pop shops.

By Jason Feifer