From Fintech to Wellness: Top Startup Funding Stories of the Week (Feb 01–07)
Indian startups continue to attract significant funding, with innovative solutions across sectors. Here's a look at the top funding deals of the week:
Cashfree Payments Secures USD 53 Mn Funding Led by KRAFTON and Apis Growth Fund II
With the fresh funds, the platform aims to bolster Cashfree's payments offerings, expand market outreach, and accelerate innovation across various digital sectors.
PUBG To Re-enter India As Battlegrounds Mobile India
The game will launch as a free-to-play experience on mobile devices
PUBG Mobile Announces India Re-entry Plan
KRAFTON Inc also has announced that it will invest $100 million in India to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries