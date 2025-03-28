The deal is expected to significantly boost Nautilus Mobile's growth trajectory, providing access to KRAFTON's global infrastructure, publishing capabilities, and advanced technologies.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a significant move to deepen its roots in the Indian gaming ecosystem, South Korean gaming platform KRAFTON has announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Pune-based Nautilus Mobile for INR 118 crore.

Best known for its widely popular Real Cricket franchise, Nautilus Mobile has become a household name in the mobile sports gaming segment. This marks KRAFTON's first-ever control deal in India, underlining its long-term commitment to investing in the region's burgeoning gaming market.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said "At KRAFTON, we are committed to identifying and supporting companies that have the potential to shape the future of game development. As an existing investor in Nautilus Mobile, we have witnessed the companys' impressive growth and its ability to deliver world-class gaming content under Jet Synthesys' leadership."

"This acquisition is a testament to our long-term vision of making India a global hub for game development. We are excited to deepen this partnership and work together to create world-class gaming experiences that resonate with Indian and global players," he added.

Founded in Pune, Nautilus Mobile carved a niche for itself through Real Cricket, a mobile game that has captivated millions of cricket fans across the country.

Nautilus Mobile has launched multiple titles under the Real Cricket IP, including the latest iterations Real Cricket 24 and Real Cricket 22, as well as Real Cricket GO—a lightweight version designed for low-end devices—and the legacy title Real Cricket Premier League.

Anuj Mankar, CEO, Nautilus Mobile, said, "Real Cricket, a product made in India for Indians, has the potential to become the first Indian sports game exported globally. With KRAFTON's global expertise and strong industry network, we're confident in our ability to elevate the franchise and explore new opportunities in mobile gaming. This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of innovation and expand our reach, while continuing to deliver engaging and high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide."

The deal is expected to significantly boost Nautilus Mobile's growth trajectory, providing access to KRAFTON's global infrastructure, publishing capabilities, and advanced technologies. It also reinforces KRAFTON's strategy of nurturing local talent and supporting homegrown studios with global ambitions.

"This move is part of our broader strategy to support India's gaming ecosystem at every level—from grassroots development to global publishing," added Sohn.

As the two companies prepare to collaborate closely, Indian gamers can expect a new era of innovation in mobile sports gaming, fueled by local creativity and global ambition.