JetSynthesys will use the funds to drive 20x revenue growth, expand in India and global markets, and invest in game development, LiveOps, and publishing infrastructure for global scale.

JetSynthesys, the Pune-based digital entertainment and gaming startup, has secured a fresh round of strategic investment led by South Korean gaming company Krafton, with participation from NAFA Private Equity and existing backers including Pratithi Investments, Serum Institute, and Jetline Group.

The newly raised funds will be channeled towards achieving a 20x revenue growth over the next six years. The company plans to deepen its presence in India through strategic acquisitions and organic growth while expanding its footprint in high-potential international markets like Japan, the US, UK, MENA, and Southeast Asia. Investments will also go into building infrastructure in game development, LiveOps, and publishing, leveraging JetSynthesys' expertise and global reach.

Founded in 2014 by Rajan Navani, who also serves as Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys has emerged as a leader in gaming, esports, and creator-driven digital entertainment. The company offers a diverse suite of products and services including original IP creation, platform development, content production, and digital community engagement. Its reach spans across 180 countries, engaging millions of users.

"This is a defining moment in JetSynthesys' journey," said Rajan Navani. "We're expanding from being a new age family office-led company to an India-first global platform. With Krafton's trust and shared vision, we're accelerating our ambition to scale 20x over the next six years. This investment fuels our mission to build culturally rooted, globally relevant digital experiences."

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, added, "We are excited to deepen our partnership with JetSynthesys. This investment aligns with our belief in India's potential as a global innovation hub. JetSynthesys' ability to create resonant digital IPs makes them an ideal partner in this journey."

As it moves into this new phase, JetSynthesys aims to anchor India's position on the global gaming and digital entertainment map—driven by IP-led innovation, local partnerships, and a deep commitment to content, commerce, and culture.